Donald Trump kissed Melania and the whole ‘fake First Lady’ thing kicked off again – 7 favourite responses

There’s not typically an awful lot of physical contact on view between Donald Trump and Melania Trump and in many respects – possibly all of them – it’s really none of our business.

But it’s hard not to notice the occasional moment when Melania appears less than keen to hold the President’s hand. Like this recent moment after the first presidential debate.

So when they had an especially intimate moment at a rally this week, it got those ‘fake Melania theories’ running all over again.

Here’s the moment …

… and our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Just for the record, of course there isn’t a second Melania lookalike. We reckon there must be at least a dozen of them.

