Donald Trump kissed Melania and the whole ‘fake First Lady’ thing kicked off again – 7 favourite responses

There’s not typically an awful lot of physical contact on view between Donald Trump and Melania Trump and in many respects – possibly all of them – it’s really none of our business.

But it’s hard not to notice the occasional moment when Melania appears less than keen to hold the President’s hand. Like this recent moment after the first presidential debate.

Melania yanks her hand away from Trump. (Spotted by @WalnutDust) pic.twitter.com/NHDzoYfSuT — The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020

So when they had an especially intimate moment at a rally this week, it got those ‘fake Melania theories’ running all over again.

Here’s the moment …

What does Melania say to Trump after their third kiss on stage? pic.twitter.com/OXrTBMvkjF — The Recount (@therecount) October 29, 2020

… and our favourite things people said about it.

1.

The real Melania won’t even hold his hand. pic.twitter.com/sOSBz6SGBy — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 30, 2020

2.

who the fuck is that pic.twitter.com/BqlgfjnuYM — BenDavid Grabinski+ (@bdgrabinski) October 30, 2020

3.

Why the Melania body double always look like the nose came with the glasses? https://t.co/aDdGlDCTCM — Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) October 30, 2020

4.

Liberals want you to believe it’s wrong to kiss a bunch of different ladies who all look sort of the same like a Robert Palmer video. Witch hunt! https://t.co/WZXyXzkxy2 — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) October 30, 2020

5.

everyone gets one (non-destructive) conspiracy theory and mine is the fake melania theory https://t.co/OZ7xKrE84l — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) October 30, 2020

6.

Christopher Nolan needs to make a sequel to "The Prestige" except it's about what happens to the Melania clones after Trump leaves office. https://t.co/ZMlry7DWed — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 30, 2020

7.

me: god will you people stop with the conspiracy theories you're being ridiculous also me: motherfucker that is not melania not even close — Mass for Shut-ins (is a podcast) (@edburmila) October 30, 2020

Just for the record, of course there isn’t a second Melania lookalike. We reckon there must be at least a dozen of them.

