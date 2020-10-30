This viral video of cheese in a ‘chocolate fountain’ is hilariously disastrous

Videos of people eating noisily, known as ‘mukbang’, are a big deal in South Korea. One relative newcomer to the scene, YouTuber Tasty Hoon has found himself going viral with just his third upload.

In the eight-minute post, he combines the concepts of cheese fondue and chocolate fountains, and it’s fair to say it’s not a roaring success – apart from the viral thing.

You can watch the full thing here, but this is the money shot.

Misophonia trigger warning – contains VERY audible chewing noises.

We’re reasonably certain the tears were for show, so try not to worry too much.

Writer @Panoparker shared the clip on Twitter.

Twitter loved the hilarious disaster, and here are some of the things they had to say about it.

Because somebody had to say it …

Source @panoparker Image Screengrab