This viral video of cheese in a ‘chocolate fountain’ is hilariously disastrous

Videos of people eating noisily, known as ‘mukbang’, are a big deal in South Korea. One relative newcomer to the scene, YouTuber Tasty Hoon has found himself going viral with just his third upload.

In the eight-minute post, he combines the concepts of cheese fondue and chocolate fountains, and it’s fair to say it’s not a roaring success – apart from the viral thing.

You can watch the full thing here, but this is the money shot.

Misophonia trigger warning – contains VERY audible chewing noises.

We’re reasonably certain the tears were for show, so try not to worry too much.

Writer @Panoparker shared the clip on Twitter.

Thinking about the guy that put cheese in a chocolate fountain pic.twitter.com/jZQ1krWcvI — Parker (@panoparker) October 29, 2020

Twitter loved the hilarious disaster, and here are some of the things they had to say about it.

It me It everything https://t.co/JoZHG7FnOm — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) October 29, 2020

Come for us, deadly cheese machine https://t.co/pXAyrCw9Y5 — Manytypesoftea (@manytypesoftea) October 29, 2020

How 2020 started and how it’s going. https://t.co/IVYpVKoX6V — Gene Murphy (@genemurphy) October 29, 2020

it's like something from a John Carpenter movie — 🎃death waiiiilan🎃 (@MrDavidWhelan) October 29, 2020

Because somebody had to say it …

Brexit explained in 30 seconds. https://t.co/RUPaqMyU48 — Steve Bray #HoldThemToAccount (@snb19692) October 30, 2020

