This viral video of cheese in a ‘chocolate fountain’ is hilariously disastrous
Videos of people eating noisily, known as ‘mukbang’, are a big deal in South Korea. One relative newcomer to the scene, YouTuber Tasty Hoon has found himself going viral with just his third upload.
In the eight-minute post, he combines the concepts of cheese fondue and chocolate fountains, and it’s fair to say it’s not a roaring success – apart from the viral thing.
You can watch the full thing here, but this is the money shot.
Misophonia trigger warning – contains VERY audible chewing noises.
We’re reasonably certain the tears were for show, so try not to worry too much.
Writer @Panoparker shared the clip on Twitter.
Thinking about the guy that put cheese in a chocolate fountain pic.twitter.com/jZQ1krWcvI
— Parker (@panoparker) October 29, 2020
Twitter loved the hilarious disaster, and here are some of the things they had to say about it.
It's like it's rejecting an organ. https://t.co/To8iMnbmVE
— Meryl O'Rourke ©️ (@MerylORourke) October 29, 2020
It me
It everything https://t.co/JoZHG7FnOm
— Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) October 29, 2020
Come for us, deadly cheese machine https://t.co/pXAyrCw9Y5
— Manytypesoftea (@manytypesoftea) October 29, 2020
How 2020 started and how it’s going. https://t.co/IVYpVKoX6V
— Gene Murphy (@genemurphy) October 29, 2020
it's like something from a John Carpenter movie
— 🎃death waiiiilan🎃 (@MrDavidWhelan) October 29, 2020
Because somebody had to say it …
Brexit explained in 30 seconds. https://t.co/RUPaqMyU48
— Steve Bray #HoldThemToAccount (@snb19692) October 30, 2020
