The 25 funniest tweets of the week

Every week, we scour Twitter for the funniest tweets we can find and narrow them down to 25 of the very best. Check them out and maybe give some of the people who wrote them a follow.

Here they are, the best tweets we’ve seen this week…

1.

tories on twitter telling people how to feed their kids pic.twitter.com/Szs7cMipL7 — feral streep / ACAB (@duloxequeen) October 25, 2020

2.

Scooby I could eat, how about you? pic.twitter.com/zAn7a3GAz5 — Dan Antopolski (@danantopolski) October 26, 2020

3.

First day as a vampire hunter: This is easy lol First night as a vampire hunter: oh no — Slutty President Warren G Harding (@PopeAwesomeXIII) October 26, 2020

4.

starving starving

miners minors pic.twitter.com/L1W3Ev3SYy — ＬＯＵＩＳ (@mxmxnto_mori) October 23, 2020

5.

Good job Christmas will probably be cancelled this year because I don’t think the three ghosts will have enough time to visit all those MPs in one night — Mrs C-S (@_MrsC_S) October 23, 2020

6.

if you’re feeling sad just remember this square renaissance lion pic.twitter.com/cXfdJMJLon — ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) October 25, 2020

7.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle don’t employ a cameraman as their camera is programmed to follow the ball throughout the match. The commentator had to apologise today as the camera kept on mistaking the ball for the linesman’s head… pic.twitter.com/LeKsc2bEj7 — Tom Cox (@seagull81) October 24, 2020

8.

Zebras? Oh, you mean horse referees — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) October 26, 2020

9.

this is incredibly funny pic.twitter.com/KofcmkzBhV — keyvan (کیوان) (@shafieikeyvan) October 25, 2020

10.

Conservatives: “I love small business” Small business: “Can you please use a mask? ☺️” Conservatives:pic.twitter.com/lSROxO6gbn — Sosa 🎃 (@TheChiefSosa) October 26, 2020

11.

the only things you hear in music now are sex, violence, and drugs. i miss the days when songs were about something real, like the Boys and returning to Town — nate of the living dead (@MNateShyamalan) October 28, 2020

12.

Sisters dugs up a hill can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/BlX2t6McQw — Callum (@bellcallum_) October 23, 2020

13.

This is not Melania pic.twitter.com/GFWpkWZVIv — Gareth (@Cadmarch) October 25, 2020

14.

Tier 1 plus you know. Business class Covid. https://t.co/VRHa5TBCmy — TransJamaican (@Whitb_xx) October 28, 2020

15.

Just caught a glimpse of myself on a Zoom and immediately regretted it pic.twitter.com/uvoPr9wihl — Tomb Scream(hollow)man (@TNeenan) October 29, 2020

16.

It’s time to stop judging masculinity by if you can change a tire or chop down a tree. Can you be emotionally available to the people you love? Can you be honest about your feelings? How many Pokémon can you name without googling it? — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 26, 2020

17.

Thinking about the guy that put cheese in a chocolate fountain pic.twitter.com/jZQ1krWcvI — Parker (@panoparker) October 29, 2020

18.

Finding a mask in your pocket is the new equivalent of finding a fiver. — Tom Hobson (@tommythehobster) October 24, 2020

19.

His villain origin story https://t.co/qZ6ebB0eJs — black boy bulletin (@theblackboyblog) October 25, 2020

20.

pirates statisticians

🤝

R — floptimus prime rib is spookyᵀᴹ (@FireBeets) October 28, 2020

21.

22.

a solar eclipse and a tree is like “aw man I was eating that” — [email protected] (@TweetPotato314) October 29, 2020

24.

my wiife loves when i do borat pic.twitter.com/UlZWtuxLDR — hayley kosan? why, shes been dead for 10 years… (@WiseOldBitch) October 23, 2020

25.