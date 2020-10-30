Simply 17 times the recipe didn’t go entirely to plan

We tend not to get too ambitious in the kitchen and most of what we do is probably more accurately described as ‘heating’ rather than ‘cooking’.

But if we do try something more than a tiny bit complicated, chances are it will end up something like this, 17 examples of times the recipe didn’t entirely go to plan, as collated by the good people of Bored Panda.

1.

Tonight was foreign culture night in my house so I decided to cook a traditional dish from Pompeii

(via)

2.

We tried to make “Ladybug Rolls.”



(via)

3.

Just don’t ask

(via)

4.

‘Smiley faces’

(via)

5.

So a friend of my girlfriend made a cake for her daughters birthday party. One of the kids started crying because it was so ugly.



(via)

6.

‘Lighthouse cookies’

#StayAtHome & be productive. I’m not much of a baker. I can cook alright, but baking…not so much. So, today I tried my hand at some lighthouse cookies, since I’m from Florida. How do you think they turned out? pic.twitter.com/kKmB07XPmB — Justice Seeker ~ Voting is mysuperpower💥 (@tizzywoman) March 28, 2020

(via)

7.

My Eggs With Rice This Morning

(via)

8.

I forgot I was making caramel at work. It’s a tad overcooked.

(via)

9.

‘Not socially distancing’

help my cookies are not social distancing pic.twitter.com/n8yVSdjSvJ — Yasmine Salam 🇱🇧 (@yasminesalam_) March 26, 2020

(via)

10.

Wife Came Home To This

(via)

11.

Pizza Fail

(via)

12.

Found the spoon, honey

(via)

13.

Pressure Cooker Nightmare

(via)

14.

‘Tried to make chocolate covered bananas …’

(via)

15.

‘This is what defeat looks like …’

(via)

16. ‘Oh god, please kill me!’

(via)

17.

And finally, this timeless classic.

When sausage rolls go wrong… 😨🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/A6sPntwa3P — Fi 🍂🕯🎃🕯🍂 (@Fibutton) June 10, 2017

(via)

And you can find a whole lot more of this sort of thing over at Bored Panda.

READ MORE

This viral video of cheese in a ‘chocolate fountain’ is hilariously disastrous

Source Bored Panda