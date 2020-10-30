People found Michael Gove’s response to Labour antisemitism hypocritical – 9 swift comebacks

The release on Thursday of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission into antisemitism in the Labour Party saw a bowling ball smash through the party’s skittles.

As well as the report stating that Labour had broken the law on several counts, Jeremy Corbyn‘s reaction included these words:

“One antisemite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media.”

This was judged to be an indication of him not accepting the report’s findings and the Labour whip was withdrawn, pending an enquiry.

Of course, this was very divisive, setting different Labour factions at each other’s throats, so it was hardly surprising that Conservative commentators would seize the opportunity to condemn their opponents, including this public display of concern from Michael Gove.

All of us should be concerned about what has happened in the Labour Party in recent years. And today’s EHRC report underlines that. There are still important questions for Keir Starmer and so I have written to him seeking answers. pic.twitter.com/IE4qQ6ALMZ — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) October 29, 2020

His intervention went down about as well as you’d expect. These reactions have it covered.

1.

Shouldn’t you be painting white lines in the lorry parks? https://t.co/xDDL7XNToz — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 29, 2020

2.

Hi, Michael. How's that Islamophobia enquiry coming? https://t.co/3a4UxVGBGh — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) October 29, 2020

3.

With respect, do one. https://t.co/5tcMOzqtAU — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) October 29, 2020

4.

I assume you’ll be releasing the report into islamaphobia in the Conservative Party imminently then. Oh and also … the Russian interference report ahem. We haven’t forgotten. https://t.co/VScVVFYVqv — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) October 29, 2020

5.

Oh look. The most notorious bullshit merchant in the entire country is trying to take a moral stand on something. I suggest he pisses off. https://t.co/A66stBLoWp — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) October 29, 2020

6.

7.

Slightly concerning Mr Gove feels this is how best to spend his time during the middle of a national crisis his government is supposed to be dealing with. Why no letters written to those responsible for track and trace debacle? https://t.co/5DFJ0aMd5l — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) October 29, 2020

8.

Pleased to see this. The true mark of a good-faith discourse is Michael Gove showing up and declaring himself an anti-racism champion https://t.co/dKEfOOyM5E — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) October 29, 2020

9.

We haven't seen Michael Gove this excited about a whip being removed since he was on all fours with a rubber Nürnberger-rostbratwürst in his mouth at the KitKatClub in 1997. — 🎃fBLAME (@OfBLAME) October 29, 2020

Twitter’s favourite intentional Michael Gove parody had something to add.

As a lifelong anti anti-racist, member of a party with a noble tradition of proper racism, and slug, I hope Sir Keir will give my letter the attention it deserves. https://t.co/zvu9V3Zbfb — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) October 29, 2020

The real Gove has yet to respond to that, presumably as he’s too busy following up on his party’s promise to investigate Islamophobia within its ranks.

