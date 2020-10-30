Halloween 2020 spooktacular: our 28 favourite tweets

Ghouls and creeps and things that go bump in the night – but enough about the current Cabinet – Halloween is almost here, and the funny people of Twitter haven’t let it go unremarked.

These are the funniest offerings we’ve spotted.

1.

Can't afford Halloween decorations this year so I've made my own pic.twitter.com/L7x8zQEqdL — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 28, 2020

2.

That’s my Halloween costume sorted pic.twitter.com/RTjvoJ0TFv — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) October 12, 2020

3.

I'm nervous that COVID will ruin the Halloween tradition of throwing those little boxes of raisins in the garbage. — Michael A. Balazo (@mbalazo) October 15, 2020

4.

I could come face-to-face with a realass werewolf this Halloween and it still wouldn't rank in the top ten scariest shit I've seen in 2020. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) October 14, 2020

5.

If I was a charismatic activist who could be arsed, I'd arrange for two million kids in zombie costumes to trick or treat Downing Street asking for dinner this weekend. — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) October 26, 2020

6.

People are all mad that Halloween is “canceled” as if 2020 hasn’t already been one long fucking horror movie. — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) October 7, 2020

7.

Last year Halloween costumes

– vampire

– witch

– a spooky ghost This year

– man who stands ever so slightly too close to you in a queue — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 8, 2020

8.

9.

This Halloween, I will be dressing as your most RTd tweet with a typo in it. — Jason (@NickMotown) October 11, 2020

10.

Hear me out. T shirt cannons with trick or treat candy in them — Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) October 27, 2020

11.

Costumes for Halloween 2020:

Sexy mask-worn-under-the-nose

Sexy price gouged yeast

Sexy unavailable Tesco delivery slot

Sexy Zoom quiz

Sexy hoarded loo roll

Sexy virus-denier

Sexy Chris Whitty

Witch — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) October 11, 2020

12.

satan: join me. you’ll have power. the finest things. beautiful clothes. new witch: sounds great satan: you’ll travel the world new witch: one question, how will i get around? satan: ok lol i know how this is gonna sound — nate of the living dead (@MNateShyamalan) October 27, 2020

13.

Dave, I… know your wife just left you by text but we REALLY need to get the photo for the Vlad wig box before you go home so- can you just pop on the cape? pic.twitter.com/3L9jVeCUXk — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) October 15, 2020

14.