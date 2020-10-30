GANksy the AI street artist makes work reflecting the unsettled times we live in

An AI street artist called ‘GANksy’ has been busy creating 256 original works reflecting the unsettled times we live in.

The brainchild of Matt Round over on vole.wtf the neural network or GAN – short for generative adversarial network – was trained using hundreds of street art photos, giving it a ‘uniquely dark, twisted style’.

Its creations are now being sold off, beginning at £1 for the very first sale, with the price rising by a pound every time one’s sold.

You can find out more (and see them all) here and find Matt Round on Twitter here.

But before you do that, here is some of GANksy’s work.

READ MORE

Source vole.wtf Twitter @VOLEwtf