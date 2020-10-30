Melania Trump spoke out against hate and negativity – the only 5 gobsmacked reactions you need

In an even more surprising move than shipping over Nigel Farage and Katie Hopkins to speak at one of his rallies, Donald Trump somehow managed to persuade his wife, Melania, to turn up.

Her contribution to the event, in the crucial state of Florida, was this touching message of kindness.

Melania Trump in Tampa: "In a time when hate, negativity, & fear are the messages the media streams into our homes & the large tech companies are protecting political censorship, we need to remember what is really important: my husband's administration is focused on the future." pic.twitter.com/XYl3ZbejUU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2020

If you heard a crunching noise, it was probably your irony meter giving up the ghost.

These five responses absolutely nailed the consensus.

1.

Irony is dead. Clearly she’s not writing her own speeches. https://t.co/kSMW6mnPjQ — andrew j skerritt (@andrewjskerritt) October 29, 2020

2.

That is a serious case of cognitive dissonance ya got there Birther lady. https://t.co/fgSmn94Oiy — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) October 29, 2020

3.

Irony is screaming its fool head off at Hypocrisy and they are about to arm wrestle for the Are You Fucking Kidding Me award of 2020. https://t.co/FmBlcS5EZP — Aimee Giese (@Greeblehaus) October 29, 2020

4.

Looks like the pre-nup has been re-negotiated again. https://t.co/Vy9cKFqN5x — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 29, 2020

5.

So she doesn't look at his Twitter, watch his interviews, or listen to him at rallies. Got it — Scareis🎃n F🎃x (@HarrisonRFox) October 29, 2020

In conclusion.

