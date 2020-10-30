Melania Trump spoke out against hate and negativity – the only 5 gobsmacked reactions you need

In an even more surprising move than shipping over Nigel Farage and Katie Hopkins to speak at one of his rallies, Donald Trump somehow managed to persuade his wife, Melania, to turn up.

Her contribution to the event, in the crucial state of Florida, was this touching message of kindness.

via Gfycat

If you heard a crunching noise, it was probably your irony meter giving up the ghost.

These five responses absolutely nailed the consensus.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

In conclusion.

READ MORE

Melania may have been fake but the jokes about her were very real – our 9 favourites

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab