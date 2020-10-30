Donald Trump Jr said Covid-19 deaths are down to ‘almost nothing’ – only 5 responses you need

An enthusiastic-looking Donald Trump Jr had good news for people worried about Covid-19 in the US.

Apparently the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country has now ‘gone to almost nothing’, he told Fox News.

It must be true, it’s on his Instagram.

Jr. claims Coronavirus death numbers are down to “almost nothing” pic.twitter.com/NGMDLYkdsD — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 30, 2020

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

“The number (of deaths) is almost nothing, because we’ve gotten control of this,” Don Jr says. So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 87,164 new cases and 951 reported deaths. TODAY. With a total of 228,636 deaths. Lie after lie after lie after lie. https://t.co/UVz6TDBbKy — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

More than a thousand people died of COVID today. Perhaps "Don" can attend some of the funerals, look those families in their eyes, and tell them their loved ones' deaths were "almost nothing." https://t.co/t5J6WWnJh3 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 30, 2020

I know the messaging they are trying to push. But this is, in any other circumstance, the type of utterance that would kill a normal campaign. We’ve had around 1,000k deaths each of the last two days and the president’s son and top campaign surrogate calls it “almost nothing” https://t.co/iuDgYjkegI — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 30, 2020

And my sister just sits there allowing this son of con to talk and lie repeatedly all the while looking at him adoringly. Repulsive! 1,016 Americans actually died today Laura. Do you even care?! @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/p7OzIteJiS — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) October 30, 2020

I like to think of Don Jr. as what happens when you take a Twitter bot and turn it into a real person.pic.twitter.com/A40KgEh69w — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) October 30, 2020

Holy shit. That's all I've got. Just holy shit. https://t.co/6fpFvQmuas — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 30, 2020

