You can now buy a candle that smells of 2020 – and it’s as bad as you’d expect

If, for reasons we can’t currently fathom, you feel the need to experience the horrors of 2020 in the form of a scented candle, you’re in luck.

Online candle shop, Flaming Crap – great name – has created a scented candle with layers that represent many aspects of 2020, and we think they may just have nailed it.

Here’s how it looks.

And this is the description on the website.

With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year. Featuring subtle scents of banana bread, hand sanitiser, DIY and wood musks, alongside budget aftershave and an earthy essence, that 2020’s TV icon – Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ would use to attract his next mate.

Short of adding a layer of bullshit to represent Dominic Cummings‘ explanation of his trip to Barnard Castle, we can’t imagine how they could improve on that.

As a bonus, the packaging is environmentally friendly, recycled and vegan.

It’s a snip at £14.99, which is approximately one and a half Eat Out To Help Out discounts.

The scented layers may not be particularly complementary – or attractive in isolation, for that matter – but we strongly suspect they’d go really well with this other Flaming Crap product.

Eat your heart out, Gwyneth Paltrow.

To see their whole range, visit their website or their Facebook page.

