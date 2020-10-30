Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the best takedown of a Fox News host who trolled her photoshoot

As you may very well have seen by now, Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attracted lots of attention this week after she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Presenting our December cover star: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! Two elections in, the congresswoman is still fighting the fight—and she’s as sure as she’s ever been. Read the @AOC cover story now. Photograph by Tyler Mitchell. https://t.co/xAbI0YAekC pic.twitter.com/lEeKmw5mGh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 28, 2020

Lots of people loved it, of course, all except those who saw an opportunity to make political capital out of it by pointing out the very expensive clothes she was photographed in.

AOC on the cover of Vanity Fair. The clothes are estimated to cost $14,000. So happy that AOC is upholding the long established hypocritical tradition of Socialists who believe Socialism is for poor while they enjoy the fruits of Capitalism. pic.twitter.com/g8iTa1my1q — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) October 29, 2020

Here’s what Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham had to say.

AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump | Fox News https://t.co/6UlLQs9uCp — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 29, 2020

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect three-part response.

💯% worth it, would do again https://t.co/0crlR7eXWT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

(& I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you don’t keep the clothes.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

The whole “she wore clothes in a magazine, let’s pretend they’re hers” gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of “let’s willfully act stupid, and if the public doesn’t take our performative stupidity seriously then we’ll claim bias.” GOP, get yourselves together. It’s sad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

It’s the second part that surely burns hottest.

“I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura …”

Oof.

And she also had some advice for Republicans generally …

Republicans are Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again). Listen, if Republicans want pointers on looking your best, I’m happy to share. Tip #1: Drink water and don’t be racist — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

BOOM.

Hahhahah I love this and the suBtle shade https://t.co/xCQub8VciJ — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) October 29, 2020

This person is not only brilliant she's funny as hell. https://t.co/BjdTUWVq9I — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 29, 2020

I am deeply cynical about politicians, but…man I like AOC so much https://t.co/9xZCxLMgkW — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) October 30, 2020

