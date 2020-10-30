Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the best takedown of a Fox News host who trolled her photoshoot

As you may very well have seen by now, Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attracted lots of attention this week after she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Lots of people loved it, of course, all except those who saw an opportunity to make political capital out of it by pointing out the very expensive clothes she was photographed in.

Here’s what Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham had to say.

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect three-part response.

It’s the second part that surely burns hottest.

“I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura …”

Oof.

And she also had some advice for Republicans generally …

BOOM.

