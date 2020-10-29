This US election ad brutally uses a job interview to ask “Would you hire Trump?”

The battle for the White House could be won or lost on the small screen, as millions of Americans see advert after advert for both candidates.

Win America Back…PAC is dedicated to producing campaign ads that shine a light on the incumbent, and not in a good way.

Their latest production pitches the election as a job interview, which it is – and we can’t help feeling it’s a winner.

Atlantic City casino …oh, it went bankrupt. Education is so important. Ceased operation due to multiple fraud investigations.

Would you give him the job? We doubt these people would.

As good an ad about Trump as I've seen. I hope you'll retweet it. pic.twitter.com/G5e5L0HyRu — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 29, 2020

THIS IS BRILLIANT https://t.co/JQ3kKcJmLB — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 29, 2020

This is really well done and hilarious and funny and terrifying it even needed to be made. https://t.co/k8iJ9R36sN — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 29, 2020

You're gonna want some hand sanitizer for this. 🙏 https://t.co/fSh8GLlCcW — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) October 29, 2020

Tom Coates summed it up.

This is the one for me. Perfect. It shows him for what he is, not a great bombastic showman, but a little man who fails. pic.twitter.com/0STDkzWJxJ — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) October 29, 2020

Finally, a word from the man himself – sort of.

Just went on a job interview with @WinAmrcaBackPAC. I aced it. I aced the interview! Please share. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/cvXJOqpPp9 — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) October 29, 2020

Source Win America Back…PAC Image Screengrab