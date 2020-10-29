This lone man booing Ivanka Trump is heroic and a very funny watch
There’s something rather heroic – and very funny – about this lone man very enthusiastically booing Ivanka Trump.
The clip went viral after it was posted on TikTok and shared on Reddit.
He’s really giving it his all, isn’t he?
‘This guy has booed before. I mean, look at his form. Very impressive.’ Berretay
‘That’s some solid booing.’ Kangar
‘Princess Bride quality.’ reubenhurricane
‘I hate the Trump family and everything they represent. I have walked at protests against them, but still, I don’t think I could sit there with balls that big and give them their due booing alone in a crowd. This person is my hero.’ Omninaut
‘He definitely IS NOT saying Boo-urns.’ CleavonLittler
Source TikTok @cjtish Reddit u/Nowthatisfresh