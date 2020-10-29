Marcus Rashford asked Twitter to explain ‘virtue signalling’ – 8 beautiful shots on target

Over the past few years, an extraordinary accusation has become increasingly common in public discourse, and that is “virtue signaller“.

It appears to be an exclusively right-of-centre phrase, levelled at left-of-centre politicians or celebrities if they try to do something for the good of others. See also “Lefty do-gooder“.

The current favourite target of this perceived slur is Marcus Rashford, for his efforts to *checks notes* ensure children don’t go hungry during school holidays. What a monster!

The words that no one is allowed to say. Cudos to Rakib for not falling under the spell of the virtue signalling minority @MarcusRashford https://t.co/BIzKKU9Fx3 — Mike Graham 🍾 (@Iromg) October 24, 2020

Of course, Marcus has plenty of defenders.

There are two types of people in the world: 1) People who look at Marcus Rashford's timeline & feel a combination of warmth, concern & gratitude.

2) People who look at Marcus Rashford's timeline & feel compelled to sneer about 'virtue signalling'. We're governed by the latter. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 23, 2020

I've something to say to those people accusing Marcus Rashford of virtue-signalling – fuck off. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 23, 2020

On Wednesday night, having scored a stunning hat-trick for Manchester United in the Champions League, he took to Twitter with a question.

On a serious note though, what is virtue signalling? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2020

I see the British Prime Minister is back to work after his spot of exercise tonight https://t.co/cryvzniVom — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) October 28, 2020

Man just took apart one of the best teams in the Bundesliga in less than half an hour and hopped online to pressure the government straight after sdfjkgsdfkjgsdjfkgsfdkgsdfgkj what a fanastic guy https://t.co/IaTD0eNkYW — Mogadishu Jones (@Stardogkilledme) October 28, 2020

These answers were pretty special.

1.

seems to mean accusing someone of doing an apparently virtuous thing, with secret aim of being seen as outward reflection of character rather than good in and of itself ..Interestingly, the act of accusing someone of virtue signalling, is arguably itself virtue signalling. — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) October 28, 2020

2.

It's front bench MPs insisting we all clap-clap-clap for the NHS workers while simultaneously voting against them having a pay rise. https://t.co/DnoXuA8t8A — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 28, 2020

3.

It’s what clackwankers do when they get caught – blame you for their failings – you’re showing how kind you are, they hate that & they basically hate anyone holding a mirror up to their hateful haunted Victorian souls – or it’s a Goth band from Grimsby in the 90s- stay safe pal — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 29, 2020

4.

projection by people who can only imagine doing something good if there’s glory in it for themselves. — James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) October 28, 2020

5.

6.

The absolute opposite of vice signalling which is the space inhabited by people who try and use virtue signalling as an insult 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯 (@fascinatorfun) October 28, 2020

7.

It’s how people without empathy interpret kindness. — Jools Evelyn (@joolsevelyn) October 28, 2020

8.

Imagine how Leipzig must feel knowing he put three past them while he was preoccupied thinking about this https://t.co/TnUEwAkL9V — Euan Healey (@euanspeaks) October 28, 2020

Political Sketch Writer, Tom Peck, put it into footballing terms.

It’s when people contrive to give off an impression of themselves that’s more virtuous than they actually are. In football it’s called ‘the West Ham way.’ — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 28, 2020

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Boris Johnson has refused Marcus Rashford’s request to feed hungry kids over Christmas – 8 scathing takedowns

Source Marcus Rashford Image Screengrab