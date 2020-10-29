“I challenge anyone to have a busier day than this young Tyrone man”
If you’re sick of Covid-19, Brexit, Trump and MPs who won’t feed children, here’s a wonderful salve for your soul in the shape of 4-year-old Darragh O’Neill of Tyrone, outlining his plans for the day.
I challenge anyone to have a busier day than this young #Tyrone man. pic.twitter.com/uDgyrX178I
— Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) October 25, 2020
He’s a busy man indeed.
Not sure he’s completely on top of the market price for a digger, though.
Twitter – understandably – loved Darragh’s plans. Here’s what they had to say about the video, filmed by his mum Caroline on the family farm.
This is absolutely brilliant https://t.co/jevbQS8hxU
— Ian Leslie (@mrianleslie) October 27, 2020
Priceless, such a worker and so lovable. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Dana (@DanaFoley47) October 25, 2020
Small businesses are renowned for a busy work ethic – but Darragh has to the busiest small business owner around. The future is bright (and the enterprising genetics of this young man very strong) !! #youngenterprise #busyinbusiness https://t.co/hEAJzPAE5L
— Roisin McAliskey (@FSBNIRegion) October 27, 2020
Video of the year!! 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/WvYXVDm963
— Maria O'Neill (@mariaoneill1) October 28, 2020
The short clip, which has so far had more than half a million views, had people wondering about the mysterious Ronan McAliskey.
Hoping to get Ronan McAliskey on the podcast
— Shane Todd (@shanetodd) October 28, 2020
Be back soon. I’m away to see Ronan McAliskey about a wee dog here
— Sam “Ace” Rothstein 🇪🇺 (@Conor1971) October 28, 2020
The next series of the Serial podcast is going to be a deep dive into the mystery that is Ronan McAliskey.
— Alicia McCauley (@aliyoopers) October 26, 2020
As a bonus, here’s Darragh with his brother, Pearse, discussing the difference between a cow and a bull – important information for farmers.
Young Tyrone farmers Pearse and Darragh have an insightful conversation about the difference between a cow and a bull 🐄 🐮😂 pic.twitter.com/oy5zImYXKJ
— Cool FM (@coolfm) June 13, 2020
You can see more of the family’s adventures on Facebook and Twitter.
READ MORE
A 4-year-old picked this card for the cute picture – but the message is less endearing
Source @diggforsuccess H/T de24news Image Screengrab