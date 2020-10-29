If you’re sick of Covid-19, Brexit, Trump and MPs who won’t feed children, here’s a wonderful salve for your soul in the shape of 4-year-old Darragh O’Neill of Tyrone, outlining his plans for the day.

I challenge anyone to have a busier day than this young #Tyrone man. pic.twitter.com/uDgyrX178I — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) October 25, 2020

He’s a busy man indeed.

Not sure he’s completely on top of the market price for a digger, though.

Twitter – understandably – loved Darragh’s plans. Here’s what they had to say about the video, filmed by his mum Caroline on the family farm.

This is absolutely brilliant https://t.co/jevbQS8hxU — Ian Leslie (@mrianleslie) October 27, 2020

Priceless, such a worker and so lovable. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Dana (@DanaFoley47) October 25, 2020

Small businesses are renowned for a busy work ethic – but Darragh has to the busiest small business owner around. The future is bright (and the enterprising genetics of this young man very strong) !! #youngenterprise #busyinbusiness https://t.co/hEAJzPAE5L — Roisin McAliskey (@FSBNIRegion) October 27, 2020

The short clip, which has so far had more than half a million views, had people wondering about the mysterious Ronan McAliskey.

Hoping to get Ronan McAliskey on the podcast — Shane Todd (@shanetodd) October 28, 2020

Be back soon. I’m away to see Ronan McAliskey about a wee dog here — Sam “Ace” Rothstein 🇪🇺 (@Conor1971) October 28, 2020

The next series of the Serial podcast is going to be a deep dive into the mystery that is Ronan McAliskey. — Alicia McCauley (@aliyoopers) October 26, 2020

As a bonus, here’s Darragh with his brother, Pearse, discussing the difference between a cow and a bull – important information for farmers.

Young Tyrone farmers Pearse and Darragh have an insightful conversation about the difference between a cow and a bull 🐄 🐮😂 pic.twitter.com/oy5zImYXKJ — Cool FM (@coolfm) June 13, 2020

You can see more of the family’s adventures on Facebook and Twitter.

Source @diggforsuccess