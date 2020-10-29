“I challenge anyone to have a busier day than this young Tyrone man”

If you’re sick of Covid-19, Brexit, Trump and MPs who won’t feed children, here’s a wonderful salve for your soul in the shape of 4-year-old Darragh O’Neill of Tyrone, outlining his plans for the day.

He’s a busy man indeed.

Not sure he’s completely on top of the market price for a digger, though.

Twitter – understandably – loved Darragh’s plans. Here’s what they had to say about the video, filmed by his mum Caroline on the family farm.

The short clip, which has so far had more than half a million views, had people wondering about the mysterious Ronan McAliskey.

As a bonus, here’s Darragh with his brother, Pearse, discussing the difference between a cow and a bull – important information for farmers.

You can see more of the family’s adventures on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE

A 4-year-old picked this card for the cute picture – but the message is less endearing

Source @diggforsuccess H/T de24news Image Screengrab