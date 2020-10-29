This AI camera kept mistaking the linesman’s bald head for the football and it’s fantastic

The relentless advance of technology means robots are replacing humans all over the place, except it’s reassuring to know that it doesn’t always work out.

Take this so-called ‘artificial intelligence’ camera which uses ball tracking technology to replace, you know, actual human camera operators.

And it had a most unfortunate – and hilarious – unintended consequence during this Scottish fixture when it kept mistaking a linesman’s bald head for the ball. And this happened.

Everything is terrible. Here's a football match last weekend that was ruined after the AI cameraman kept mistaking the linesman's bald head for a football.https://t.co/BsoQFqEHu0 pic.twitter.com/GC9z9L8wHf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 29, 2020

Surely the most fun you can have at a football match without actually watching the ball.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle don’t employ a cameraman as their camera is programmed to follow the ball throughout the match. The commentator had to apologise today as the camera kept on mistaking the ball for the linesman’s head… pic.twitter.com/LeKsc2bEj7 — Tom Cox (@seagull81) October 24, 2020

Last word to this person.

Its a head of its time. — Peter Lyall (@missedmycue) October 29, 2020

Source @seagull81 @JimMFelton IFL Science