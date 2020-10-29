This AI camera kept mistaking the linesman’s bald head for the football and it’s fantastic

The relentless advance of technology means robots are replacing humans all over the place, except it’s reassuring to know that it doesn’t always work out.

Take this so-called ‘artificial intelligence’ camera which uses ball tracking technology to replace, you know, actual human camera operators.

And it had a most unfortunate – and hilarious – unintended consequence during this Scottish fixture when it kept mistaking a linesman’s bald head for the ball. And this happened.

Surely the most fun you can have at a football match without actually watching the ball.

Last word to this person.

READ MORE

Diabolically terrible layout of the week

Source @seagull81 @JimMFelton IFL Science