Need some inspiration for your Halloween 2020 pumpkin? 17 spooky suggestions

Although it’s highly unlikely that you’ll be throwing a Halloween party this year, given the many and varied coronavirus restrictions across the UK and Ireland, you may still be considering carving yourself a festive pumpkin.

One of these 17 should hit the spot.

1. They may not have made much effort with the creation but it’s still terrifying.



Via

2. Someone used next-level carving skills to create the stuff of nightmares.



Via

3. The last time anything technically edible was this scary was when there was cabbage in the school dinner.

4. Toothless – like you’ll be after eating the Trick or Treat sweets you bought, knowing there wouldn’t be anyone knocking.



Via

5. One for the Tolkien fans.



Via

6. It’s your classic Frankenstein’s monster – Boris Karloff style.



Via

7. Less traditional, but very social media-friendly – the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meme.

@FantomasSerg

8. Straight from the tortured mind of Lovecraft.

Via

9. Pumpkins don’t grow on trees, but trees can grow on pumpkins, apparently.



Via

These seemed particularly appropriate for 2020.

10. Everybody’s favourite lockdown guilty pleasure – Tiger King.



Via