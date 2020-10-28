This woman’s unfortunate shaving accident turned her dog’s head into a money box

This woman was shaving her husband’s beard when she joked around that she’d have a go at grooming her dog. Only the dog moved and … this happened.

It absolutely does look like a money box, poor thing. It’ll grow back in no time, no doubt.

It was shared by Keevomora on the subReddit WCGW – ‘what could go wrong’ – and here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘That is hilarious but that dog looks so sad.’ Polite-Anarchy ‘I used to have a dog that would pout if you were laughing at her. She always knew.’ 7937397 ‘I legit felt sorry for the dog’s human until I saw the photo of the hand feeding the quarter into the dog’s head. Now I’m finished laughing but I’m still kind of hiccuping. OH LORD.’ onmyknees4anyone

READ MORE

This shop’s takedown of covidiots who refuse to wear a mask is simply perfect

Source Reddit u/Keevomora