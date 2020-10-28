This interpretation of the Welsh Covid news hilariously tells it like it is

Wales is currently having a circuit-breaker lockdown – or a “fire-break”, as they’re more reasonably describing it.

Only essential shops remain open, which means people can still buy food and medication, but supermarkets have been ordered to prevent people buying “non-essential” items …which is open to interpretation.

Wales have truly taken this second lockdown too far. Blocking off & sealing up “non essential” items in all stores so all we can buy is food. We can’t read, we can’t write, we can’t buy clothes, no birthday cards.. nothing 😳 pic.twitter.com/fcJdX8e6G0 — my sweet coco🕊 (@mysweetkoko) October 23, 2020

For a short period – pun intended – sanitary products appeared to be included in the ban.

@Tesco can you explain why I was told today that I can’t buy PERIOD PADS as I’m sure they are essential to women ?!!! But I can buy alcohol it doesn’t make sense 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Katie💗 (@kt1515123) October 26, 2020

While the shop later explained that the area had been cordoned off after a break-in, Tesco’s Twitter account responded to Katie with this now-deleted tweet:

Comedian Jason Byrne shared this video of the news about the Welsh lockdown, but he added his own hilarious – but mildly NSFW – voiceover.

@thejasonbyrne Breaking News. Wales warned of dangerous goods in shops that may contain COVID_19 @vaughangethingms @skynews @borisjohnsonuk @walesonline @rtenews ♬ original sound – Jason byrne

He also shared it on Twitter, where it picked up these reactions.

Very good man.😷😷😷😷 — John Caplis (@JohnCaplis1) October 27, 2020

Fanny pads…..am crying with laughter – You are a tonic in this ridiculous world of the government gobshites Covid restrictions 🤣🌟 — Jo Dyer (@jodyer_) October 28, 2020

And – because we can – here’s Jason’s take on the excuses people gave for breaking lockdown. Relatable no matter which country you’re in.

