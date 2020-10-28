This interpretation of the Welsh Covid news hilariously tells it like it is

Wales is currently having a circuit-breaker lockdown – or a “fire-break”, as they’re more reasonably describing it.

Only essential shops remain open, which means people can still buy food and medication, but supermarkets have been ordered to prevent people buying “non-essential” items …which is open to interpretation.

For a short period – pun intended – sanitary products appeared to be included in the ban.

While the shop later explained that the area had been cordoned off after a break-in, Tesco’s Twitter account responded to Katie with this now-deleted tweet:

Comedian Jason Byrne shared this video of the news about the Welsh lockdown, but he added his own hilarious – but mildly NSFW – voiceover.

Breaking News. Wales warned of dangerous goods in shops that may contain COVID_19 @vaughangethingms @skynews @borisjohnsonuk @walesonline @rtenews

He also shared it on Twitter, where it picked up these reactions.

And – because we can – here’s Jason’s take on the excuses people gave for breaking lockdown. Relatable no matter which country you’re in.

Apparently these are the TOP TEN EXCUSES used at checkpoints in Dublin @leovaradkar @simonharristd @gardainsta @rtenews ##jasolation ##lockdown

