The trade department tweeted about ‘soya sauce’ during Bake Off’s Japanese week and it was a glorious self-own

It was ‘Japan week’ on The Great British Bake Off so the Department for International Trade naturally saw an opportunity to boast about its recent trade deal with Japan.

Except it didn’t end quite as well as they would have hoped.

Here’s the government department’s tweet which started the whole thing.

Except that wasn’t quite right, as lots of people were only too happy to point out.

So whoever runs the department’s Twitter account thought they’d better do a clarification. Of sorts.

But it didn’t really help matters too much.

To conclude …

Image Pixabay