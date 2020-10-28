People loved Simon McCoy’s brutal last word on this woman’s ‘socially distanced trick or treating’

Just one more reason why the BBC’s Simon McCoy is our favourite newsreader.

Here he is with an item about a woman who went the extra mile to make sure she could hand out treats on Halloween.

And the payoff is 10/10.

This is a brutal quip at the end of a news report by @BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/dEMZpLRYM7 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 28, 2020

Oof.

‘A mother in Arkansas has come up with a candy shoot to ensure that sweets can be delivered safely on 31 October. ‘It’s basically an arrangement of PVC pipes, spray paint and connectors. Add to that a remote controlled doorbell and bucket and the transaction is entirely contactless. As will be her social life.’

