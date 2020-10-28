‘Medical emergency trumps takeout order’

In the latest of an occasional series, facepalm of the week goes to this one-star review because, well, have a read for yourself.

‘A medical emergency trumps your take out order,’ said PedroHicko who shared it on Reddit.

Turns out it’s more common than you might think (hope).

‘One time an employee at my job had a heart attack mid-day and when I called to reschedule the appointment the customer was SO pissed even after I explained. This was after SHE had rescheduled twice.’ whatsthisevenfor ‘I was told that while I was unconscious in the back of an ambulance, a neighbor stuck his head in to get a good look than asked if they were going to take much longer because he might be blocked in. The man works from home and was going to the store. Lovely, considerate people.’ ppw23

And this insult is so good we’re going to keep it.

‘I bet if that guy takes a viagra, he gets taller.’ Dildo_Faggins__

READ MORE

This shop’s takedown of covidiots who refuse to wear a mask is simply perfect

Source Reddit u/PedroHicko Image Pixabay