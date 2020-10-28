Kim Kardashian West’s private island birthday party went down like a cough in a lift

In the midst of a pandemic, there’s nothing people want to see more than *checks notes* celebrities humblebragging about their birthday parties on private islands.

At least, we can only assume that’s what Kim Kardashian West thinks, if these tweets are any indication.


Ibrahim Froman made this excellent point.

Perhaps Kim’s nearest and dearest aren’t all the sharpest tools in the shed. Who knows?


Editor Parker Molloy had this suggestion.

The thread was not at all well received by those without access to a private island.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

