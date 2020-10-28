Kim Kardashian West’s private island birthday party went down like a cough in a lift

In the midst of a pandemic, there’s nothing people want to see more than *checks notes* celebrities humblebragging about their birthday parties on private islands.

Ibrahim Froman made this excellent point.

How do you surprise people after two weeks of health screenings and quarantine? — Ibrahim Froman (@inkredibleHAK) October 27, 2020

Perhaps Kim’s nearest and dearest aren’t all the sharpest tools in the shed. Who knows?

if Kim Kardashian’s closest friends underwent quarantine and medical tests for 2 weeks without questioning why, and then were all ‘OMG A HOLIDAY TO A PRIVATE ISLAND JUST TO FEEL NORMAL, WHAT A MASSIVE SURPRISE’ then I would suggest they get sent for more tests but MRIs this time — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 27, 2020



Editor Parker Molloy had this suggestion.

READ THE ROOM — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 27, 2020

The thread was not at all well received by those without access to a private island.

cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital. but neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. so humble and so down to earth, truly. — Jenna WEAR A MASK Quigley (@JBomb11) October 27, 2020

kim came on twitter to tell us.. pic.twitter.com/krcF5uHCWY — #ENDSARS #CONGOISBLEEDING (@chuuzus) October 27, 2020

Say “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time” again pic.twitter.com/7jhgJPV2Pf — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 27, 2020

I don’t think humble means what she thinks it does — Lisa W….. (@LeBonGurl) October 27, 2020

