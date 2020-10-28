The writing’s on the wall for the Tory MP who ranted on Twitter about some unflattering graffiti

With Boris Johnson‘s renewed insistence that he won’t extend the free school meals programme to cover holidays, the spotlight remains firmly on those MPs who voted against Labour’s proposal to do so.

The Conservative MP for Birmingham Northfield, Gary Sambrook, took to Twitter to vent his anger at being the target of some unflattering graffiti, presumably due to his vote.

It probably wasn’t the smartest thing he could have done.

As Chris Addison noted, there’s just something inherently funny about “Gary Sambrook eats big dinners”.

‘Gary Sambrook eats big dinners’ is like ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ in that the longer you think about it and the more you hear or read it, the funnier it sounds. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) October 26, 2020

While Caitlin Moran issued this very high praise indeed.

I think this might be the best British graffiti of the 21st century so far. https://t.co/lWK8QiIvo9 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 27, 2020

Unfortunately for Gary Sambrook, Jim Felton spotted an old tweet that seemed relevant.

Twitter had a field day – in fact it looks like it might just run and run. These 22 reactions were too good not to share.

Some politicians are in the pocket of Big Oil, Gary Sambrook is in the pocket of Big Dinner. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 26, 2020

CAN YOU HELP ME? I WANT A DINNER AS BIG AS GARY SAMBROOK? pic.twitter.com/nkmc7ZQhmW — . (@twlldun) October 26, 2020

‘Bully’ For fuck’s sake, Gaz, they wrote some words on a wall. It’s not like they voted to deprive you of food over Christmas during a dangerous pandemic, you big-dinner-eating honker. https://t.co/SVq03vyykO — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 26, 2020

“GARY SAMBROOK EATS BIG DINNERS” pic.twitter.com/hOD04q9yXm — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 26, 2020

Submitting an FOI request every day demanding to know the size of Gary Sambrook MP’s dinner — Ben Machell (@ben_machell) October 27, 2020

Leia: I love you. Han: Gary Sambrook eats big dinners. pic.twitter.com/qlMZZMxdyd — Grumpy is not missing the hell that is the commute (@DarthBruton) October 26, 2020

'Gary Sambrook eats big dinners, sir.' pic.twitter.com/G70gYyO07v — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) October 26, 2020

“The honourable gentleman says that his dinners are small and modest. Unfortunately the data shows that Gary Sambrook does indeed eat big dinners.” pic.twitter.com/9pq4X02rEO — David (@discokidnap) October 26, 2020

I am 100% sure that Gary Sambrook has voted in this poll. pic.twitter.com/ldupiGToSh — Jonny – sensible BOOOOOman👻 (@sensiblehuman96) October 26, 2020

