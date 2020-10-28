The writing’s on the wall for the Tory MP who ranted on Twitter about some unflattering graffiti

With Boris Johnson‘s renewed insistence that he won’t extend the free school meals programme to cover holidays, the spotlight remains firmly on those MPs who voted against Labour’s proposal to do so.

The Conservative MP for Birmingham Northfield, Gary Sambrook, took to Twitter to vent his anger at being the target of some unflattering graffiti, presumably due to his vote.

It probably wasn’t the smartest thing he could have done.

As Chris Addison noted, there’s just something inherently funny about “Gary Sambrook eats big dinners”.

While Caitlin Moran issued this very high praise indeed.

Unfortunately for Gary Sambrook, Jim Felton spotted an old tweet that seemed relevant.

Twitter had a field day – in fact it looks like it might just run and run. These 22 reactions were too good not to share.

