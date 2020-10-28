NASA’s big announcement about the Moon was a bit of a damp squib – the 17 funniest reactions
A few days ago, NASA heralded the coming of a big announcement about the Moon and Twitter speculated on what might be about to unfold.
Trump has said he’s building a wall on it https://t.co/b9ElFNoStM
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 21, 2020
[SPOILERS] https://t.co/59bTAultn3 pic.twitter.com/LbvN7qrFZn
— Paul Burley using a Ouija board (@paulxdesign) October 21, 2020
Defecting to Mars if it’s got any sense. https://t.co/ZYB8AO2RVz
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 21, 2020
Well, we need wonder no more, as this was the big news.
💦🌚 Water molecules were found in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth on the Moon! This discovery from our @SOFIAtelescope indicates that water may be distributed across the surface, & not limited to cold, shadowed places. More: https://t.co/oIcCbbl50Y pic.twitter.com/Q5Ve6QwZJM
— NASA (@NASA) October 26, 2020
We’ll always remember where we were the moment NASA said “Listen up, people – the Moon is a bit wetter than we thought.”
Naturally, people took the piss.
1.
nasa employee: oh hey u guys are back early
astronaut: moon's wet
nasa employee: what?
astronaut: *getting into swimsuit and picking up pool noodle* moon's wet
— ǝıʇɐʞ (@supermathskid) October 26, 2020
2.
Oh, look who it is. Soggy bastard. pic.twitter.com/ePgjQ3N6NY
— katy moon's haunted (@Oog) October 26, 2020
3.
NASA: Discovers water on moon.
Cardi B: Releases new single, "WAM"
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 27, 2020
4.
It was kind of obvious pic.twitter.com/dUEVs9cvk7
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) October 26, 2020
5.
nasa employee: oh hey u guys are back early
astronaut: moon's wet
nasa employee: what?
astronaut: *grabs a mop* moon's wet
— reni horror picture show 🍂🎃 (@reniadeb) October 26, 2020
6.
Call me picky, but you won’t catch me drinking that moon water.
— rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) October 26, 2020
7.
NASA: Look at all that water on the moon.
Nestle: pic.twitter.com/X6prXVZvHY
— Lakota Law Project (@lakotalaw) October 27, 2020
8.
WHAT DO WE WANT?
Aliens
WHAT DID WE GET?
A bit more water on the moon than NASA expected
— Matt from Schpunk (@Schpunk) October 26, 2020
9.
Ok there’s water on the moon??? big deal??? there’s water on my nightstand rn. and that’s like sooo much closer to me. Im not going all the way to the moon for some water lmao.
— sio (@bestinsio) October 26, 2020