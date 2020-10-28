NASA’s big announcement about the Moon was a bit of a damp squib – the 17 funniest reactions

A few days ago, NASA heralded the coming of a big announcement about the Moon and Twitter speculated on what might be about to unfold.

Well, we need wonder no more, as this was the big news.

💦🌚 Water molecules were found in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth on the Moon! This discovery from our @SOFIAtelescope indicates that water may be distributed across the surface, & not limited to cold, shadowed places. More: https://t.co/oIcCbbl50Y pic.twitter.com/Q5Ve6QwZJM — NASA (@NASA) October 26, 2020

We’ll always remember where we were the moment NASA said “Listen up, people – the Moon is a bit wetter than we thought.”

Naturally, people took the piss.

nasa employee: oh hey u guys are back early astronaut: moon's wet nasa employee: what? astronaut: *getting into swimsuit and picking up pool noodle* moon's wet — ǝıʇɐʞ (@supermathskid) October 26, 2020

Oh, look who it is. Soggy bastard. pic.twitter.com/ePgjQ3N6NY — katy moon's haunted (@Oog) October 26, 2020

NASA: Discovers water on moon. Cardi B: Releases new single, "WAM" — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 27, 2020

It was kind of obvious pic.twitter.com/dUEVs9cvk7 — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) October 26, 2020

nasa employee: oh hey u guys are back early

astronaut: moon's wet

nasa employee: what?

astronaut: *grabs a mop* moon's wet — reni horror picture show 🍂🎃 (@reniadeb) October 26, 2020

Call me picky, but you won’t catch me drinking that moon water. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) October 26, 2020

NASA: Look at all that water on the moon. Nestle: pic.twitter.com/X6prXVZvHY — Lakota Law Project (@lakotalaw) October 27, 2020

WHAT DO WE WANT?

Aliens WHAT DID WE GET?

A bit more water on the moon than NASA expected — Matt from Schpunk (@Schpunk) October 26, 2020

