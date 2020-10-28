Donald Trump compared his rally with Joe Biden’s and it’s the ultimate self-own

Over on Twitter – where else? – Donald Trump eagerly shared this side-by-side comparison of one of his presidential rallies compared to those being held by Joe Biden.

And whatever point he was trying to make – something to do with an enormous chopper, presumably – it ended up the exact opposite.

1.

One guy behaves like there’s a pandemic. The other behaves like a sociopath. We’ve noticed! https://t.co/dmLqUO5nmT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020

2.

Thank you for showing the difference between a super spreader and a Covid19 safe event! — Matt Hope (@MattHope4) October 28, 2020

3.

There is nothing presidential about spreading the COVID virus. https://t.co/4Yikbaurvv — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 28, 2020

4.

Look at Biden own those stairs without a handrail. Jealous? — Peppermint Gekko (@Meidas_P_Gekko) October 28, 2020

5.

Trump thinks this video helps him? The contrast between Trump's superspreader event and Biden's socially distanced event tells you everything you need to know about the two candidates. https://t.co/u0lj8znmqn — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 28, 2020

6.

This isnt the rousing endorsement that you think it is — Socially Distant Cricket 🌈 (@cricketshea) October 28, 2020

7.

Dude, you couldn’t even go down a teensie-weensie ramp. Really, this is a comparison you wanna make? I’d like to see you go down a bunch of stone steps without a handrail. https://t.co/TGlWaR4k9E pic.twitter.com/ARtmk2vHNg — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 28, 2020

8.

President who contracted COVID-19 less than a month ago shares video of his opponent being far (exponentially) more cautious about the pandemic than him. Curious closing pitch. https://t.co/spnL9T2If3 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) October 28, 2020

9.

I think it's super ironic for the President to use Fortunate Son in his political rally. The song is about the economic inequality that caused poor people to be forced to kill and die in a pointless war while rich people like himself didn't have to. Which is exactly what he did https://t.co/T8PYkFB0r8 — Aidan Duran (@Sir_Preciliano) October 28, 2020

To conclude …

I'm Joe Biden and I approve this message https://t.co/8YdXKVxWpp — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 28, 2020

