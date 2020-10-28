Danny Dyer says people who went to Eton can’t run the country – the only 6 reactions you need

Nobody could ever accuse Danny Dyer of keeping his opinions to himself.

This clip of his appearance on ‘Good Evening Britain’ is the perfect illustration.

On BBC’s Breakfast news show, he shared his view of the private school-educated elite, who have been running the UK.

"We must learn now, that the people who went to Eton can't run this country… it doesn't work" Danny Dyer tells @BBCBreakfast "we need some working-class people, people that have lived a real life" to get involved in politics https://t.co/EpmcoFTGRC pic.twitter.com/G4Ugnc8UjA — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 28, 2020

Twitter was right behind him.

1.

Actual King of England Danny Dyer has had enough of Eton schoolboys running the country pic.twitter.com/ABZTvLJmVf — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 28, 2020

2.

Danny Dyer on BBC Breakfast…. honestly, at this point I'd vote for him. He talks more sense than the people in charge now. — Jaime Molloy (@Miss_Molloy) October 28, 2020

3.

When Danny Dyer is talking more sense than your current government, you know you’ve got a problem. pic.twitter.com/hE6UUkrEGT — KB (@kb_bam) October 28, 2020

4.

Yes!!!! — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) October 28, 2020

5.

Wow Danny Dyer, I'm a convert, he's on BBC Breakfast and his words are ' we need to learn that a small group of people from Eton can't run this country, they've had a try and now we need working class people to get involved and change things as this Gov unravels !' Wow I'm in 💯 — Miss Haversham (@haversham_miss) October 28, 2020

6.

Take a bow Danny Dyer.

But Weller told us in 1979.

Hello-hurrah, there's a price to pay, to the Eton rifles

Hello-hurrah, I'd prefer the plague, to the Eton rifles. pic.twitter.com/CFp6iSeia3 — Stevie. (@12XU154) October 28, 2020

Twitter’s favourite Boris Johnson parody put the argument for his namesake – sort of.

Danny Dyer says "people who went to Eton can't run this country"

That's all well and good, but how else does he think people are going to gain the necessary level of entitlement, superiority and callous indifference required for government? pic.twitter.com/JHZjEAndbs — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 28, 2020

Clearly, Danny isn’t just trying to get rid of the opposition.

IS then asked would you go into politics then? "No, I'm too busy. I've got a game show…" https://t.co/04qNcoMfEt — Francis Elliott (@elliotttimes) October 28, 2020

What a shame.

