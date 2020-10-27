This ‘Tory Jesus’ thread is very funny with the perfect payoff

‘Tory Jesus’ is a fabulous thread by @rodkelly50 with the perfect payoff (wait for it …).

Tory Jesus thread: I could give you this bread Timmy but you’d probably just swap it for crack (1/) pic.twitter.com/WBHkOzsNRt — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

Wait, ask him for his credit card details before it’s too late (2/) pic.twitter.com/738jrn3QEz — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

Back you go mate. Try and swim to France (3/) pic.twitter.com/csfYVtfRMo — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

So we’ve finished your assessment and the DWP will be withdrawing your PIP. Soz m8 (4/) pic.twitter.com/3UXc1wbDl3 — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

I know you’re hungry now Timmy but just think in a few years we’ll be fucking up your exam grades then charging you 9 grand to be a prisoner in uni halls. Lolz (5/) pic.twitter.com/DGmdxjHOMQ — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

If I’ve told you money lenders once I’ve told you a thousand times. PUT THE RATES UP. Once you’ve got them hooked you’re golden (6/) pic.twitter.com/wTtg4DeQvv — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

Laters lads. I’m heading offshore for tax purposes (7/) pic.twitter.com/XqdsNI6LN6 — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

Sorry lads. This is all for Gary Sambrook (8/) pic.twitter.com/pOztIydHqt — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

Didn’t see that coming. And just a few of the things people said about it.

This is brilliant https://t.co/NMhGxP0FbZ — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) October 27, 2020

Superb thread. The way it builds to a climax in tweet 8 is a joy to behold. https://t.co/IoJWtR75CU — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) October 27, 2020

A few people were suggesting ‘Tory Jesus’ deserved their own Twitter account, and lo – you can find one here.

Source @rodkelly50 H/T @TheMichaelMoran