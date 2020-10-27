This ‘Tory Jesus’ thread is very funny with the perfect payoff
‘Tory Jesus’ is a fabulous thread by @rodkelly50 with the perfect payoff (wait for it …).
1.
Tory Jesus thread: I could give you this bread Timmy but you’d probably just swap it for crack (1/) pic.twitter.com/WBHkOzsNRt
— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020
2.
Wait, ask him for his credit card details before it’s too late (2/) pic.twitter.com/738jrn3QEz
— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020
3.
Back you go mate. Try and swim to France (3/) pic.twitter.com/csfYVtfRMo
— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020
4.
So we’ve finished your assessment and the DWP will be withdrawing your PIP. Soz m8 (4/) pic.twitter.com/3UXc1wbDl3
— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020
5.
I know you’re hungry now Timmy but just think in a few years we’ll be fucking up your exam grades then charging you 9 grand to be a prisoner in uni halls. Lolz (5/) pic.twitter.com/DGmdxjHOMQ
— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020
6.
If I’ve told you money lenders once I’ve told you a thousand times. PUT THE RATES UP. Once you’ve got them hooked you’re golden (6/) pic.twitter.com/wTtg4DeQvv
— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020
7.
Laters lads. I’m heading offshore for tax purposes (7/) pic.twitter.com/XqdsNI6LN6
— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020
8.
Sorry lads. This is all for Gary Sambrook (8/) pic.twitter.com/pOztIydHqt
— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020
Didn’t see that coming. And just a few of the things people said about it.
This is brilliant https://t.co/NMhGxP0FbZ
— Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) October 27, 2020
— John [email protected] (@jlz0z) October 27, 2020
Superb thread. The way it builds to a climax in tweet 8 is a joy to behold. https://t.co/IoJWtR75CU
— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) October 27, 2020
A few people were suggesting ‘Tory Jesus’ deserved their own Twitter account, and lo – you can find one here.
— Tory Jesus (@Tory__Jesus) October 24, 2020
