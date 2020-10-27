This shop’s takedown of covidiots who refuse to wear a mask is simply perfect

One unexpected consequence of the pandemic has been the number of shop signs that have caught people’s imagination with the funny – and invariably brutal – ways in which they tell covidiots to put on a face covering.

This is one such sign, shared on Reddit by MrCocaKoala that went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

As you’ll be able to tell it’s in America (Oakland, specifically) but the sentiments are universal.

And just a few of the things people had to say about it.

‘People who smugly walk into businesses not wearing a mask are cringy because they think they’re being so brave, but in reality they look like selfish assholes.’ sheepofwallstreet86

‘Lol this 100%. Like it’s really not hard to just follow the fucking rules.’ alexfromsdca

‘Need a pithy ending to avoid discussion, like “No mask, no service, no debate”‘ ralphvonwauwau

‘Wearing a mask isn’t a political statement, it’s an IQ test.’ HarleyVillain1905

Source Reddit u/MrCocaKoala