This Chefclub Halloween suggestion might just be the worst food people have seen
If you’re looking for ideas for Halloween party food – socially distanced and adhering to the Rule of Six, obviously – then this offering from Chefclub Network has certainly got the horror element.
Finger Food! Everything tastes better with a "touch" of cheese! pic.twitter.com/PDjkPvDALu
— Chefclub Network (@ChefclubNetwork) October 26, 2020
Mmmmm. Coronalicious!
Listen, kids – don’t blow into food that you’re going to share – it’s probably going to be mentioned in Tier 4, when they get around to announcing it.
Quite reasonably, people were a bit grossed out.
1.
Are chefs okay? https://t.co/EtkRYDqoed
— Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) October 26, 2020
2.
the fuck is the matter with y'all https://t.co/PemO7JulMb
— Interview With The Wampire™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) October 26, 2020
3.
Every single one of these videos is like a Human Centipede sequel gliding down my TL https://t.co/TFohYibgwH
— John Carpenter's Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) October 26, 2020
4.
It came again. It stood over me while I cooked its cursed recipe. It knows nothing of human tastes. Blood leaks from my ears, yet I can not stop, I can not leave this kitchen. The animated minions mock me in my tainted sleep. I am coming untethered – an unwilling chef to a horror https://t.co/iSJOeePzdY
— Zaire – Lovecraft Country Stan Account (@Zlanier21) October 26, 2020
5.
Every day we stray further from God's light. https://t.co/CkCSby8nRv
— Skimbleshanks the Railway Clint (@clintworthing) October 26, 2020
6.
nothing better during a pandemic than dipping hot dogs into a trough of cheese your kids just coughed into https://t.co/fuBq64NSOg
— 🎃 Spooky 💀 Venture 👻 Communist 🧡 (@venturecommunis) October 26, 2020
7.
Not NOW, Chef Club. https://t.co/I4vZGI5NVN
— Debora Robertson 🦀 (@lickedspoon) October 26, 2020
Someone suggested the perfect accompaniment.
The perfect accompaniment to another culinary delight, feetloaf. pic.twitter.com/0yje2mX2LH
— 🤘🇨🇦 Sexy Ben 🇨🇦🤘 (@browland1) October 26, 2020
Want to know how bad the recipe is? It’s this bad.
Not even a Tory MP would touch this https://t.co/oXlkBwdzD4
— Paul (@bingowings14) October 26, 2020
