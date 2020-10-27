This Chefclub Halloween suggestion might just be the worst food people have seen

If you’re looking for ideas for Halloween party food – socially distanced and adhering to the Rule of Six, obviously – then this offering from Chefclub Network has certainly got the horror element.

Mmmmm. Coronalicious!

Listen, kids – don’t blow into food that you’re going to share – it’s probably going to be mentioned in Tier 4, when they get around to announcing it.

Quite reasonably, people were a bit grossed out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Someone suggested the perfect accompaniment.

Want to know how bad the recipe is? It’s this bad.

