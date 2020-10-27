This Chefclub Halloween suggestion might just be the worst food people have seen

If you’re looking for ideas for Halloween party food – socially distanced and adhering to the Rule of Six, obviously – then this offering from Chefclub Network has certainly got the horror element.

Finger Food! Everything tastes better with a "touch" of cheese! pic.twitter.com/PDjkPvDALu — Chefclub Network (@ChefclubNetwork) October 26, 2020

Mmmmm. Coronalicious!

Listen, kids – don’t blow into food that you’re going to share – it’s probably going to be mentioned in Tier 4, when they get around to announcing it.

Quite reasonably, people were a bit grossed out.

1.

2.

the fuck is the matter with y'all https://t.co/PemO7JulMb — Interview With The Wampire™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) October 26, 2020

3.

Every single one of these videos is like a Human Centipede sequel gliding down my TL https://t.co/TFohYibgwH — John Carpenter's Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) October 26, 2020

4.

It came again. It stood over me while I cooked its cursed recipe. It knows nothing of human tastes. Blood leaks from my ears, yet I can not stop, I can not leave this kitchen. The animated minions mock me in my tainted sleep. I am coming untethered – an unwilling chef to a horror https://t.co/iSJOeePzdY — Zaire – Lovecraft Country Stan Account (@Zlanier21) October 26, 2020

5.

Every day we stray further from God's light. https://t.co/CkCSby8nRv — Skimbleshanks the Railway Clint (@clintworthing) October 26, 2020

6.

nothing better during a pandemic than dipping hot dogs into a trough of cheese your kids just coughed into https://t.co/fuBq64NSOg — 🎃 Spooky 💀 Venture 👻 Communist 🧡 (@venturecommunis) October 26, 2020

7.

Someone suggested the perfect accompaniment.

The perfect accompaniment to another culinary delight, feetloaf. pic.twitter.com/0yje2mX2LH — 🤘🇨🇦 Sexy Ben 🇨🇦🤘 (@browland1) October 26, 2020

Want to know how bad the recipe is? It’s this bad.

Not even a Tory MP would touch this https://t.co/oXlkBwdzD4 — Paul (@bingowings14) October 26, 2020

READ MORE

Turkey, Flaming Hot Cheetos and a block of Cheddar form the recipe nobody asked for

Source Chefclub Image Screengrabs