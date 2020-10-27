“Telling someone you gave them Covid” hilariously shows how not to do it

As cases of coronavirus rise, spare a thought for the people having to ‘fess up about infecting others. It’s no laughing matter. Oh, wait – yes it is.

There’s nothing so awkward that Foil Arms and Hog can’t get a laugh out of it.

Here are a couple of comments people left for the guys.

😭 perfect summary of most interactions I’ve had in the past ten days: “Hello? hey, listen, I’m self-quarantining because the friend I met the other day… well.”

😂 also, the disgusting chocolates thing… looking forward to using that irl 😈 Jules Fenn

The nervous energy coming off of this video is so convincing, I got second-hand anxiety! And the ending just killed me! Brilliant! 😂😂😂 Shravani Agrawal

We can’t finish without giving a tip of the hat to YouTube user Aisling Torrallardona-Murphy for this reaction:

There was NO need for Eric to react so aggressively. If you ask me, he really crossed the line.

Nailed it.

Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Screengrab