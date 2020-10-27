People have been joking about the tier system – 14 very funny favourites

There are rumours that the government plans to introduce a higher tier of coronavirus restrictions than the current top level, Tier 3.

Logic suggests it would be Tier 4, but it’s probably going to be dubbed “An Australian-style Tier” or something.

Government 'considering Tier 4 local lockdowns' if current system hasn't made a difference by mid-November https://t.co/9SwGllvCtM — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) October 25, 2020

Since rumours and quotes from unnamed Downing Street sources are the way news is announced, these days, there’s a good chance it will actually happen, and Twitter has been musing on the tier system – and where it’s heading.

1.

Govt: “Here is our new three-tier system.” Scientists: “This won’t work.” Govt: “We’re doing it anyway.” Scientists: “Look, we really think this strategy is flawed, and a full lockdown would be-“ Govt: “Fuck off. If enough people die, we’ll add a fourth tier.” https://t.co/3Tn8LRA82c — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 25, 2020

2.

Rolling out Tier 4 pic.twitter.com/xEjDoauaQp — Viv Heaton (@viv_heaton) October 25, 2020

3.

Public react to the government’s plans to introduce another tier with further restrictions: pic.twitter.com/YYQ0r69ydt — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 25, 2020

4.

tier 4: all tier 3 rules and the floor is lava — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) October 25, 2020

5.

Tier 9 is when the only oxygen bags available are in Barnard Castle — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 25, 2020

6.

7.