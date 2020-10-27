People have been joking about the tier system – 14 very funny favourites
There are rumours that the government plans to introduce a higher tier of coronavirus restrictions than the current top level, Tier 3.
Logic suggests it would be Tier 4, but it’s probably going to be dubbed “An Australian-style Tier” or something.
Government 'considering Tier 4 local lockdowns' if current system hasn't made a difference by mid-November https://t.co/9SwGllvCtM
— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) October 25, 2020
Since rumours and quotes from unnamed Downing Street sources are the way news is announced, these days, there’s a good chance it will actually happen, and Twitter has been musing on the tier system – and where it’s heading.
1.
Govt: “Here is our new three-tier system.”
Scientists: “This won’t work.”
Govt: “We’re doing it anyway.”
Scientists: “Look, we really think this strategy is flawed, and a full lockdown would be-“
Govt: “Fuck off. If enough people die, we’ll add a fourth tier.” https://t.co/3Tn8LRA82c
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 25, 2020
2.
Rolling out Tier 4 pic.twitter.com/xEjDoauaQp
— Viv Heaton (@viv_heaton) October 25, 2020
3.
Public react to the government’s plans to introduce another tier with further restrictions: pic.twitter.com/YYQ0r69ydt
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 25, 2020
4.
tier 4: all tier 3 rules and the floor is lava
— three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) October 25, 2020
5.
Tier 9 is when the only oxygen bags available are in Barnard Castle
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 25, 2020
6.
Tier 4. pic.twitter.com/EdZkWWYd8Z
— Matthew Frighton (@MattHighton) October 25, 2020
7.
I think Tier 4 is the one with the cyberdemon where you just have to keep shooting rockets at its head
— Jonn Elledge and so forth (@JonnElledge) October 25, 2020