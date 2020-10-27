James Cleverly’s England-Wales comparison wasn’t the savage own he thought it was

England’s coronavirus cases continue to climb, more and more areas have been put into higher tiers, the Test and Trace success rate is at an all-time low and parents hit by lost jobs or reduced hours will struggle to feed their children during half term.

Enter stage left – James Cleverly, the Conservative MP for Braintree, which we can only assume has yet to bear fruit.

If that isn’t the saddest example of “Look! A squirrel!“, we don’t know what is.

Twitter had some thoughts on the matter, and you won’t be surprised to learn that several of those thoughts came from Wales.

If you want to see how a Conservative government would be dealing with the current COVID-19 situation just look at how they’re doing in England. See, it’s easy this, isn’t it? https://t.co/7rizSqEU15 — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) October 26, 2020

And if you want to see how a Conservative government would be dealing with it, remember that we've brought you the largest recession AND highest excess deaths of any G7 nation! #levelup https://t.co/koUUZkx3Cm — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) October 26, 2020

If you want to see how a Labour Government would deal with the #Covid19 situation, just look at how they're doing in New Zealand! https://t.co/wCn9nZdky8 — Derek James #VoteBidenHarris2020 (@derekjames150) October 26, 2020

"Look over there! Don't look at me! I voted to starve children living in poverty!" Had enough yet? 👉 https://t.co/4k7gIPr7FF https://t.co/30DrkM3WDq — YesCymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@YesCymru) October 26, 2020

James Cleverly you are a gift to any other party. pic.twitter.com/ffegxE8sBt — Marc ram 🌹 (@Marc_ram1603) October 26, 2020

Oh James !

Do behave..

No …On second thoughts carry on, you're a constant source of amusement to many. https://t.co/59vqXsRwPO — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) October 26, 2020

Cummings: "Well done everyone, we've pretty much alienated the Scots. Who's up for having a pop at the Welsh?" James Cleverly: "Hold my beer" #ToryLand pic.twitter.com/OgLN8AIAWu — O Richard! (@The_Pompitouser) October 26, 2020

Amazingly well actually. They're feeding their children whilst on holiday. You're not. So mind your own business, Scrooge. https://t.co/BeRp97TCL8 — Sharon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Republic of Wales #YesCymru (@Shazzyrm) October 26, 2020

I'll wager 'Not so Cleverly' deletes this tweet when all the Welsh are tucking into Christmas dinners with all their extended families whilst we're having a lonely dinner for one.#ToriesHaveFailedTheNation https://t.co/mC4RRxvt7n — Julie Street (@Juliest101) October 26, 2020

It is unusual for a Tory to praise the Opposition in such an open and honest way… Was his account hacked? https://t.co/lxH8YbHuVR — #MVM #StaySafe #WearAMask (@Neil_Newman) October 26, 2020

That would be the Welsh government providing free school meals to kids that need them over the holidays, haven't wasted billions on a failed test and trace system and haven't employed Dido Harding? https://t.co/ModDY1YVDT — Peter Savage (@pcsavage) October 26, 2020

if you want to see how a Tory Government are dealing with the current COVID-19 situation just go to your local graveyard — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 26, 2020

In conclusion:

James Cleverly is the only person to be thrown out of the Mister Men for not doing his job. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) October 26, 2020

And a succinct message from Linda, in Wales.

Source James Cleverly Image Screengrab