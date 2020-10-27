James Cleverly’s England-Wales comparison wasn’t the savage own he thought it was

England’s coronavirus cases continue to climb, more and more areas have been put into higher tiers, the Test and Trace success rate is at an all-time low and parents hit by lost jobs or reduced hours will struggle to feed their children during half term.

Enter stage left – James Cleverly, the Conservative MP for Braintree, which we can only assume has yet to bear fruit.

If that isn’t the saddest example of “Look! A squirrel!“, we don’t know what is.

Twitter had some thoughts on the matter, and you won’t be surprised to learn that several of those thoughts came from Wales.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

In conclusion:

And a succinct message from Linda, in Wales.

READ MORE

Fiona Bruce pulling apart James Cleverly over the track and trace app U-turn is a very satisfying watch

Source James Cleverly Image Screengrab