Donald Trump keeps confusing missiles with toothbrushes and it’s the day he finally became president

We’ve seen more toothbrushes up close than we’ve seen missiles, but we’re guessing that it’s not that tricky to tell them apart.

It’s more difficult to put toothpaste on a missile, for a start.

Except Donald Trump keeps confusing the two, proudly boasting about America’s ‘hydrosonic’ missile capability. Except hydrosonic isn’t a missile, it’s a toothbrush.

For at least the fifth time this weekend, Trump just bragged about the military’s “Hydrosonic” missiles. “Hydrosonic” is a brand of toothbrush. pic.twitter.com/nupohu8dn4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2020

“The hydrosonic missile, it goes seven times faster than a normal very fast missile.”

Not only that, it will get rid of all that hard-to-reach plaque. Along with the rest of your teeth. And head. And body. And home.

He means hypersonic, you probably don’t need reminding. And it’s not the first time he’s done it, obviously.

Trump again repeatedly brags about the military’s “hydrosonic” missiles. He means “hypersonic.” “Hydrosonic” is a brand of tooth brush. pic.twitter.com/0wxzHOuMDx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

And here’s a supercut by @atrupar of every time he did it and it’s fabulous.

“I call ’em super-dupers” — here’s a supercut of Trump bragging about the military’s “Hydrosonic” missiles. (“Hydrosonic” is a toothbrush brand; the word Trump is looking for is “hypersonic,” but over a span of many months nobody has bothered correcting him.) pic.twitter.com/RXO3E2PHP3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

Source @atrupar H/T Indy100 Image Pexels