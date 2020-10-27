Bad day? Could be worse, you could be the US news anchor being mistaken for a Tory MP

Spare a thought for US news anchor Ben Bradley, who has the misfortune of having the same name as Conservative MP Ben Bradley.

Bradley – the Tory MP – made a bit of a name for himself this week after he caused outrage by linking free school meals with ‘crack dens’ and ‘brothels’.

Naturally lots of people were keen to tell Bradley exactly what they made of that. Only they tweeted the wrong Ben Bradley, news anchor and investigative reporter for WGN News in Chicago.

And while it’s most unfortunate for him, it’s a very funny read for everyone else.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Still, it wasn’t an entirely learning free experience for everyone.

