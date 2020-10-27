Bad day? Could be worse, you could be the US news anchor being mistaken for a Tory MP

Spare a thought for US news anchor Ben Bradley, who has the misfortune of having the same name as Conservative MP Ben Bradley.

Bradley – the Tory MP – made a bit of a name for himself this week after he caused outrage by linking free school meals with ‘crack dens’ and ‘brothels’.

A Conservative MP has said that free school meals are effectively a direct payment to brothels and drug dealers. Notwithstanding the fact that the vouchers in summer could only be used to purchase food, this stigmatisation of working class families is disgraceful and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/0gvieYM4a9 — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) October 23, 2020

Naturally lots of people were keen to tell Bradley exactly what they made of that. Only they tweeted the wrong Ben Bradley, news anchor and investigative reporter for WGN News in Chicago.

And while it’s most unfortunate for him, it’s a very funny read for everyone else.

1.

To the People of Great Britain- I AM NOT YOUR MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT!! Love,

A poor bloke in Chicago https://t.co/5vF3Ye9ydX — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 21, 2020

2.

I can assure you I am not a publicity seeker. And while we’re at it… I can also assure you I have no idea what or who “Farage” is… I always enjoyed eating in school… …and I can also assure you I’m not a member of Britain’s parliament. I’m a TV reporter in Chicago. https://t.co/w0GAve3Jgo — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 24, 2020

3.

I’m resisting the urge to Google the meaning of the word “cockwomble.” https://t.co/bZGBjOnCml — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 24, 2020

4.

But it is surprising you can’t even tag the right person… https://t.co/yvZC48ht3h — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 24, 2020

5.

Now you just incorrectly tagged a sports reporter in Nebraska. https://t.co/fNSJxq65Wd — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 24, 2020

6.

Public service announcement to all of my new followers from Britain: Send your pothole and policy complaints to @BBradley_Mans Send your Chicago sightseeing requests to @BenBradleyTV — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 26, 2020

7.

Given all the ongoing confusion here on Twitter between myself (@BenBradleyTV) and a British member of parliament by the same name (@BBradley_Mans), my colleague @seanlewiswgn created this nifty image to prove we really are two different people. @bbc5live https://t.co/ZvtchIcxz4 pic.twitter.com/dwhcRDJ4ue — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 26, 2020

8.

9.

Thanks. If you all could move to Chicago and watch @WGNNews at 4pm… that would be outstanding. https://t.co/iLGi20Xkxz — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 25, 2020

10.

I’ll take that title over some of the creative monikers now being assigned to my namesake in England. https://t.co/twrZS3DmzG — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 25, 2020

Still, it wasn’t an entirely learning free experience for everyone.

Who knew you can say “cockwomble” on the radio in Britain??? Sounds far dirtier on this side of the pond. https://t.co/rzQPsWl9rF — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 26, 2020

