Could this very funny TikTok have the answer to the Tory school meals fiasco?

If you’re still scratching your head over the government’s insistence it won’t extend free school meals to cover the holidays, you’re certainly not alone.

Even some of the MPs who supported the policy are having second thoughts, and public opinion certainly isn’t on their side.

What happened to this country that feeding poor children is even a debate.? Food poverty is not something we should ever accept as normal . @MarcusRashford has been brilliant but the fact that he needs to do this is a sign of political failure of embarrassing proportions — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) October 26, 2020

Tories when they see a kid not going hungry pic.twitter.com/DM9hE5NBFe — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 24, 2020

Venn diagram of ppl who say you can’t call Jacob Rees-Mogg’s children haunted but you can withhold food from children whose parents struggle to feed them as punishment is a circle — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 22, 2020

However, TikToker @daddydoormat shared this recreation of Boris Johnson being visited by Thatcher’s ghost, which is how the reworking of A Christmas Carol is probably going to start, and it looks like it might have been a horrible misunderstanding.

Luckily, before we got too dewy-eyed for Thatcher, Dr Mike Galsworthy reminded us that her government probably wouldn’t have made a different decision.

Does anyone else feel as though this Free School Meals fiasco has teleported us right back to “Thatcher, Thatcher milk snatcher”? — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 25, 2020

