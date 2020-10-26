Could this very funny TikTok have the answer to the Tory school meals fiasco?

If you’re still scratching your head over the government’s insistence it won’t extend free school meals to cover the holidays, you’re certainly not alone.

Even some of the MPs who supported the policy are having second thoughts, and public opinion certainly isn’t on their side.

However, TikToker @daddydoormat shared this recreation of Boris Johnson being visited by Thatcher’s ghost, which is how the reworking of A Christmas Carol is probably going to start, and it looks like it might have been a horrible misunderstanding.

@daddydoormat

##comedy ##Tories ##starvingkids ##boris ##fyp ##foryou ##heyangel ##xyz

♬ original sound – Daddy Doormat

Luckily, before we got too dewy-eyed for Thatcher, Dr Mike Galsworthy reminded us that her government probably wouldn’t have made a different decision.

READ MORE

Nicky Morgan said Tories might have agreed to extra school meals if one hadn’t been called “scum”

Source @daddydoormat Image Screengrab