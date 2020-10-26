11 scathing reactions to Lee Hurst’s anti-mask supermarket strop

Lee Hurst isn’t the first former celebrity to declare his distaste for mask wearing, nor is this his first declaration, but his boast about flouting coronavirus rules got a lot more attention than he’s used to these days.

Here’s what he claims to have done.

It didn’t help that his confession included an admission to being horrible to a security guard who was just doing their job.

Of course, we don’t know whether it really happened, but the takedowns certainly did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

As if those devastating burns weren’t enough, RussInCheshire, who curates the #WeekInTory round-up of Conservative cock-ups, had this brief engagement with Hurst, and you can see for yourselves which of them won the battle of wits, and which arrived unarmed.

READ MORE

Anti-maskers crammed into Oxford Street and these 9 takedowns also came thick and fast

Source Lee Hurst Image Étienne Gotiard on Unsplash