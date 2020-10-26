11 scathing reactions to Lee Hurst’s anti-mask supermarket strop
Lee Hurst isn’t the first former celebrity to declare his distaste for mask wearing, nor is this his first declaration, but his boast about flouting coronavirus rules got a lot more attention than he’s used to these days.
Here’s what he claims to have done.
It didn’t help that his confession included an admission to being horrible to a security guard who was just doing their job.
Of course, we don’t know whether it really happened, but the takedowns certainly did.
1.
Shocked Lee Hurst won't wear a face mask, he seems desperate for material.
— Col (@Bigshirtlesscol) October 25, 2020
2.
Lee Hurst is trending. Just how fucking far back did the clocks go?
— Mark Gillies, but like, ‘scary’ (@5goalthriller) October 25, 2020
3.
Imagine finding the simple task of wearing a mask to help save lives so intolerable a burden that it makes you such a reckless, selfish pr*ck?
Then imagine BOASTING about it? Just pathetic. https://t.co/3y46lB2RmA
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2020
4.
Lee Hurst and his ilk taking to twitter to announce they haven’t worn a mask like a child who has announced they have done a shit in the ‘big toilet’ is embarrassingly, desperate
— •• (@agirlcalledlina) October 25, 2020
5.
https://t.co/L0CTQz8XBY pic.twitter.com/FgZSCIAWHN
— Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) October 25, 2020
6.
Lee Hurst tweeting in 1940 –
“AIR RAID WARDEN: Please switch your lights off
ME: No (CONTINUES TO MAKE STREET A TARGET FOR THE LUFTWAFFE)
I am starting to lose my patience. You can only remain polite for so long under this nonsense”
— Inkwell Paul (@InkwellPaul) October 25, 2020
7.
Golden rule: you can always tell the calibre of person by how they treat retail and service workers.
If this even happened, then it's indicative of his personal conduct. https://t.co/lKrA9AwZqW
— Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) October 25, 2020
8.
God, imagine the thrill of being 90s comedian Lee Hurst, defiantly stomping through Morrisons to pick up a Rustlers burger and 2 litres of Tizer, your once-famous face proudly unconstrained by the mask the so-called 'security guard' wants you to wear pic.twitter.com/klJ6Ml7t8V
— RopesToInfinity (@RopesToInfinity) October 25, 2020
9.
You really owned that minimum wage person just doing their job https://t.co/R7cygqFOnl
— Helen Earth (@givesyouHel) October 24, 2020
10.
Lee, get your ears tested. He was asking if you had a mask not whether you had a career. https://t.co/X94HigISjz
— Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) October 25, 2020
11.
Lee Hurst was on a comedic-spin-on-sport panel show decades ago, despite being neither athletic nor funny. Now he does a shop at Morrison’s and tweets like he’s just singlehandedly saved the statue of an infamous slave trader.
Life, eh? pic.twitter.com/oN7K1uUGbe
— Helen the Zen (@helenmallam) October 25, 2020
As if those devastating burns weren’t enough, RussInCheshire, who curates the #WeekInTory round-up of Conservative cock-ups, had this brief engagement with Hurst, and you can see for yourselves which of them won the battle of wits, and which arrived unarmed.
READ MORE
Anti-maskers crammed into Oxford Street and these 9 takedowns also came thick and fast
Source Lee Hurst Image Étienne Gotiard on Unsplash