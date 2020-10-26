We’re at the “MPs telling poor people how to cook” stage of the school meals argument

With so many people concerned about how struggling families will feed their children during this half term – and over Christmas – one MP stepped up to help out – with this:

And this:

There was more.

He wasn’t the only one with a microwave-hot take.

Perhaps those that want free school meals should have to attend a compulsory home finance course together with home economics. Perhaps add to that a basic cooking course. Tip, a baked spud is cheap, nutritious and can be cooked in a microwave in 8 mins — Nick Clarke (@nickclarkeleave) October 22, 2020

We doubt Delia Smith needs to lose any sleep, but actual expert on living on subsistence rations – Jack Monroe – may well lie awake feeling angry at the lack of understanding of the situation from those in power.

I see a load of sentient hams on here think they can do my job today, cobbling together and costing an omelette. Pity they left out the price of rent, gas, a cooker, a pan, oil, salt, pepper, plates, lighting, the mental health cost of self care, and a fucking knife and fork. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) October 24, 2020

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.

1.

Don't buy your kids a breakfast pint, 2 litres of White Ace costs £3.99 for 24 units and will keep them pissed for days. pic.twitter.com/2LhfhWvomn — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 24, 2020

2.

When Tier 3 hits I'm gonna go me local for 8 pints and a single, dry Weetabix, on the basis that the Tories consider that to be a substantial meal. — Ed Woodward for Manager (@NyeBeverage) October 24, 2020

3.

The problem is a lot of parents can't budget properly to feed their kids. You can feed a kid for less than £1 a week. 1 (dented) can of soup: 57p – split into 7 portions

Parsley (garnish): 30p

Half a Freddo: 12.5p (save the other half for birthday)

Acorns: free — The Jamacook (like The Babadook) (for Hallowe'en) (@jamesecook) October 23, 2020

4.

Among some stiff competition, these inventories for a life reduced to basic sustenance and zero pleasure – where I, a god, get to dictate your consumption habits – are my least favourite feature of the starvation economy https://t.co/Xf78G2K6FT — Nathalie Olah (@nrolah) October 26, 2020

5.