Melania may have been fake but the jokes about her were very real – our 9 favourites

Just when we thought it had faded into memory, the Fake Melania Trump conspiracy theory raised its head again.

It started with this shot of the President and someone at least dressed as the First Lady, waving from the doorway of Marine One – the presidential helicopter.

These comparison photos from @RedStateBlues fanned the flames.

Twitter was soon on board – the conspiracy theory, not the helicopter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Finally, it looks like we got two conspiracy theories for the price of one.

John Barrowman hasn’t confirmed this – but he hasn’t denied it, either.

via Gfycat

