Melania may have been fake but the jokes about her were very real – our 9 favourites

Just when we thought it had faded into memory, the Fake Melania Trump conspiracy theory raised its head again.

It started with this shot of the President and someone at least dressed as the First Lady, waving from the doorway of Marine One – the presidential helicopter.

The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy pic.twitter.com/8J0A4E9z5H — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 25, 2020

These comparison photos from @RedStateBlues fanned the flames.

Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/ge18TBarhy — BlueinaRedState (@RedStateBlues20) October 25, 2020

Twitter was soon on board – the conspiracy theory, not the helicopter.

1.

2.

3.

I'm tired of all this conspiracy crap.

It's definitely her #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/h25dHTzM7t — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 25, 2020

4.

Not usually one for conspiracy theories but look closely at the teeth – it’s not her #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/d3Rakxvzf0 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) October 25, 2020

5.

You know it's #FakeMelania because she's smiling and touching him. https://t.co/WT3lS7Caba — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 25, 2020

6.

7.

I like a president who doesn’t have to hire a First Lady stand-in. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/Pp9KNds7MG — suzy_vitello (@suzy_vitello) October 25, 2020

8.

Honestly, I don’t think Trump orchestrated a fake Melania. I think Melania orchestrated a fake Melania. #fakemelania pic.twitter.com/7VcaoRAthe — Dr. Anthony (I’m Speaking) Fauci (@notdrfauci) October 25, 2020

9.

SCOOP: The Secret Service’s nickname for #FakeMelania is FLAKAS. — Operation MAGA (@OperationMAGA) October 25, 2020

Finally, it looks like we got two conspiracy theories for the price of one.

Everybody's so busy pointing out #FakeMelania in this photo that no one's noticed that John Barrowman's flying the helicopter. pic.twitter.com/fh51r3alRh — Beau(cial distancing) (@DrBeauBeaumont) October 25, 2020

John Barrowman hasn’t confirmed this – but he hasn’t denied it, either.

via Gfycat

