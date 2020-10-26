This hilarious fake appeal for struggling MPs really tugs on the heartstrings

We’re sorry to have to tug on your heartstrings after everything you’ve been through, but it’s important that you hear this appeal on behalf of struggling MPs.

Forget the hungry school children – more important people are in need.#eatnowttohelpout pic.twitter.com/UnxIl3lbhr — ♥ Larry & Paul ♥ (@larryandpaul) October 22, 2020

“Donate as little as £100,000 today, and you’ll receive this fountain pen …and a multi-million pound PPE contract as a welcome gift.“

It gets to you doesn’t it? Right in the feels.

Here's an appeal with a difference. https://t.co/qNw3hXgQt4 — Chris Williamson (@DerbyChrisW) October 23, 2020

On Sunday, with all the attention being given to those genuinely in need, hungry children in particular, Larry and Paul decided to give the “appeal” a boost with a hashtag.

Shall we see if we can get #MPsAppeal trending today? Keep RTing – even if you already have!x pic.twitter.com/TUWygzMdQy — ♥ Larry & Paul ♥ (@larryandpaul) October 25, 2020

It worked – and #MPsAppeal trended for hours. The unfortunate honourable members must have been so touched.

Please spare a thought for these MPs living on the breadline. #MPsAppeal https://t.co/Ni1ihyopnE — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 25, 2020

Ok so yes obvs to #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY But please NEVER forget these poor sods… #MPsAppeal https://t.co/mkOXM2WpEF — Finbar Hawkins (@finbar_hawkins) October 25, 2020

This is tragic. I have not been so moved in years. So much so that I am going to donate a month’s celery to the #MPsAppeal https://t.co/N4su10q0Kt — Lee Davies (@LeeMarkDavies) October 25, 2020

If you feel like you really want to give your hard-earned cash to the poor desperate souls of Westminster, don’t worry – you probably already are.

READ MORE

Cassetteboy’s Boris Johnson/Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick mash-up is so cleverly done

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab