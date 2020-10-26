This hilarious fake appeal for struggling MPs really tugs on the heartstrings

We’re sorry to have to tug on your heartstrings after everything you’ve been through, but it’s important that you hear this appeal on behalf of struggling MPs.

Donate as little as £100,000 today, and you’ll receive this fountain pen …and a multi-million pound PPE contract as a welcome gift.

It gets to you doesn’t it? Right in the feels.

On Sunday, with all the attention being given to those genuinely in need, hungry children in particular, Larry and Paul decided to give the “appeal” a boost with a hashtag.

It worked – and #MPsAppeal trended for hours. The unfortunate honourable members must have been so touched.

If you feel like you really want to give your hard-earned cash to the poor desperate souls of Westminster, don’t worry – you probably already are.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab