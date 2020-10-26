The Freedom Cafe’s takedown of covidiots is an all-time classic of the genre

There’s been no shortage of cafes and restaurants coming up with inventive, funny – and brutal – messages for covidiot customers who refuse to wear a face mask.

But this one is surely one of the best. It’s the Freedom Cafe whose message was highlighted again in this reader’s letter, and shared on Twitter by @adilray who said simply: ‘For the covidiots’.

Deliciously done.

Saw this a while ago, but it’s my favorite thing. https://t.co/WaWdQoHHQK — JD Ryznar (@JDRyznar) October 26, 2020

“Freedom Cafe” is totally fine with you not wearing a mask and assumes you’re cool with this… https://t.co/lp0pJ4iIjh — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 25, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s epic 60 Minutes meltdown was a belter – 9 brutal takedowns

Source Twitter @adilray