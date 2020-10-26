The Freedom Cafe’s takedown of covidiots is an all-time classic of the genre

There’s been no shortage of cafes and restaurants coming up with inventive, funny – and brutal – messages for covidiot customers who refuse to wear a face mask.

But this one is surely one of the best. It’s the Freedom Cafe whose message was highlighted again in this reader’s letter, and shared on Twitter by @adilray who said simply: ‘For the covidiots’.

Deliciously done.

Source Twitter @adilray