British clocks have gone back one hour – our 15 favourite funny takes

British Summertime came to an end at 2 am, hurtling the country back into Greenwich Meantime and 1 am.

You were probably in bed, worrying about the state of the economy, or a no-deal Brexit, or why Mickey Mouse has one dog in his social circle but keeps another as a pet.

The occasion of the clocks going back left people with a decision to make.

We don’t know whether these people stayed up, but we do know they had some very funny takes we thought you’d enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2