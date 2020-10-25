British clocks have gone back one hour – our 15 favourite funny takes

British Summertime came to an end at 2 am, hurtling the country back into Greenwich Meantime and 1 am.

You were probably in bed, worrying about the state of the economy, or a no-deal Brexit, or why Mickey Mouse has one dog in his social circle but keeps another as a pet.

The occasion of the clocks going back left people with a decision to make.

It’s that moment of decision. Do I take the extra hour awake with another glass of wine or another hour of sleep? — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) October 24, 2020

We don’t know whether these people stayed up, but we do know they had some very funny takes we thought you’d enjoy.

1.

2.

Is everybody ready for the Longest Day? 25 hours of 2020, all in one day-sized package. What will YOU do with your extra hour? There’s room for almost 4.2% more gloom, despondency or shouting into the void. — David QC (@DavidMuttering) October 24, 2020

3.

I will be putting my clock back to 2nd January tonight.#clocksgoback https://t.co/XnFpz35Bwq — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 24, 2020

4.

Ok remember to turn your clocks back, then realise some of your digital devices may do it automatically so turn them forward again, no wait is that the new time or the old time, turn them back again, no forward oh shit shit shit. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 24, 2020

5.

“that’s it, the clocks are going back” – me with an armful of clocks in their original packaging with corresponding receipts within the 30-day return window — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 24, 2020

6.

National Trust staff re-positioning the Stones at #Avebury Stone Circle this morning ready for the end of British Summer Time this Sunday #clocksgoback pic.twitter.com/gDoNSN6LVr — Visit Avebury (@VisitAvebury) October 23, 2020

7.

realising the clocks go back tonight and we gain another hour of 2020 to live through pic.twitter.com/creZocFHtn — joe (@jxeker) October 24, 2020

8.