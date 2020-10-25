Brian Bilston’s poem ‘Conservative Party HQ Lunchtime Menu’ absolutely skewers the government

Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate, Brian Bilston, has given us his unique response to the government’s refusal to extend school meals to children in need of them throughout the holidays.

His poem, ‘Conservative Party HQ Lunchtime Menu‘ couldn’t be more apt, or more scathing.

Eton Mess – never have two words said so much.

Brian’s poetic takedown was very well received.

In not entirely unrelated news, Susie Dent picked a very pointed Word of the Day.

READ MORE

“Hold my hand and let’s jump off this cliff” by Brian Bilston

Source Brian Bilston Image Brian Bilston, Chuttersnap on Unsplash