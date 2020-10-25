Brian Bilston’s poem ‘Conservative Party HQ Lunchtime Menu’ absolutely skewers the government

Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate, Brian Bilston, has given us his unique response to the government’s refusal to extend school meals to children in need of them throughout the holidays.

His poem, ‘Conservative Party HQ Lunchtime Menu‘ couldn’t be more apt, or more scathing.

This is called ‘Conservative Party HQ Lunchtime Menu’.

#endchildfoodpoverty pic.twitter.com/dxgiTDfxsX — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) October 23, 2020

Eton Mess – never have two words said so much.

Brian’s poetic takedown was very well received.

Poetic genius, Brian. Thank you for helping to brighten up a grey, blowy and potentially very rainy Saturday morning here in Tier 3 Salford (but of course us Northerners are tough as nails – we don't shed any tiers). Have a great weekend, sir — graeme wright DipWSET (@graeme_56) October 24, 2020

Poetry is sometimes mind-blowing. I love this. https://t.co/ZUUFFkS0b9 — Ms_Ellis (@ellis_teacher) October 24, 2020

I didn't know whether to laugh or cry at this; it's so on the mark. — Pat Turner 🎗️ (@Pat__Turner) October 23, 2020

In not entirely unrelated news, Susie Dent picked a very pointed Word of the Day.

Word of the day is ‘pinchfart’ (16th century): a miser; one who withholds money to the detriment of others. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) October 25, 2020

