This takedown of a moon landing denier is simply fabulous

NASA got everyone excited this week by telling everyone they’ve got a big announcement to make about the Moon.

While we wait to find out exactly what that is – you can read some of the funniest guesses here – a small but vocal minority of people are still denying we’ve ever been there at all. To the Moon, not the NASA visitor centre.

And this takedown of one of these people by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is simply sublime.

‘Fake the footage of the fake moon landing.. on the moon? What if people found out?’ TheTBass ‘We know it’s real because the technology of the time could never have even gotten the lighting correct. It would take thousands of laser lights smaller than they could have possibly made to get clear non bending shadows like in those pictures and they would have had to be white when almost all lasers of the time were red. They would also need computer editing to remove any wires used to imitate the low gravity and that technology didn’t exist yet either. Just to invent the technology needed to fake a moon landing would have costed more than going to the moon and back several times.’ Dominator0211

Source Reddit u/MrNyan06 Image Pixabay