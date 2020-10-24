In the latest in an occasional series, self-own of the week goes to …

It went viral after it was shared on Reddit by beerbellybegone (and Amateurlapse).

‘1) Open mouth 2) Insert foot 3) ??? 4) Profit!’ beerbellybegone ‘I googled this btw and exodus 20:16 is: “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.”‘ Hugz ‘Which shows that it’s yet another verse that evangelicals love to mis-interpret. All it means is, “Don’t lie about other people,” and more importantly, “Don’t lie about other people in a court of law/legal setting”. It doesn’t mean that speaking about other people is forbidden, even if that speech is negative. It means that you shouldn’t spread lies about them.’ Karnakite

We’re glad to have cleared that up.

