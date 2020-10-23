Trump said wind “kills all the birds” and these 11 funny reactions blew us away

The final debate has taken place between the US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, with moderator Kristen Welker getting more sense out of the opponents than during the first one.

Trump wasn’t very forthcoming with policy, choosing instead to accuse Joe Biden of dodgy financial dealings – yes, Trump said that – and to repeat his insistence that he has done more for African Americans than anybody since Abraham Lincoln.

He also said this:

After claiming he knows more about wind than Biden does, the President claims wind kills all the birds pic.twitter.com/OoUipv9FAf — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 23, 2020

In case you were wondering, cats kill far more birds than wind turbines do – but where else are they going to get those thoughtful gifts for their owners?

This chart is pretty clear.

Trump: "Wind turbines kill all the birds." Chart of causes of bird mortality: pic.twitter.com/R2TZj6gevT — Michael Gerrard (@MichaelGerrard) October 23, 2020

Biden’s reaction to Trump’s nonsense spoke volumes.

Joe laughing in Trump's face was the best moment of the debate. https://t.co/HWFmkS9EeZ — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) October 23, 2020

As did that of his niece, who isn’t his biggest fan.

His take on "the wind" may end me. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 23, 2020

Of course, there were many other reactions, too.

1.

WIND KILLS ALL THE BIRDS. TREES EAT SQUIRRELS. #Debates2020 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 23, 2020

2.

*~ fun facts about wind ~*

– very expensive

– kills all the birds#Debates2020 — Betches (@betchesluvthis) October 23, 2020

3.

If only the wind had saved those poor people in The Birds — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 23, 2020

4.

Wind power "kills all the birds" is a thing just said in a presidential debate in the year 2020 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 23, 2020

5.