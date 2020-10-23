Trump said wind “kills all the birds” and these 11 funny reactions blew us away

The final debate has taken place between the US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, with moderator Kristen Welker getting more sense out of the opponents than during the first one.

Trump wasn’t very forthcoming with policy, choosing instead to accuse Joe Biden of dodgy financial dealings – yes, Trump said that – and to repeat his insistence that he has done more for African Americans than anybody since Abraham Lincoln.

He also said this:

In case you were wondering, cats kill far more birds than wind turbines do – but where else are they going to get those thoughtful gifts for their owners?

This chart is pretty clear.

Biden’s reaction to Trump’s nonsense spoke volumes.

As did that of his niece, who isn’t his biggest fan.

Of course, there were many other reactions, too.

