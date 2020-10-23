The Daily Star’s takedown of subsidised MPs over free kids’ meals had people cheering

You’ll know by now that MPs have decided not to extend the free school meals scheme into the holidays to help stop disadvantaged children going hungry.

Campaigner Marcus Rashford expressed his ‘despair’ and has spent much of the day highlighting cafes, restaurants and local councils doing their bit by offering children the free meals the government won’t.

And today’s Daily Star front page had people cheering by highlighting the subsidised meals enjoyed by MPs in Parliament.

Not the first time the Star has knocked it out of the park lately, and here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

