The Daily Star’s takedown of subsidised MPs over free kids’ meals had people cheering

You’ll know by now that MPs have decided not to extend the free school meals scheme into the holidays to help stop disadvantaged children going hungry.

Campaigner Marcus Rashford expressed his ‘despair’ and has spent much of the day highlighting cafes, restaurants and local councils doing their bit by offering children the free meals the government won’t.

And today’s Daily Star front page had people cheering by highlighting the subsidised meals enjoyed by MPs in Parliament.

Not the first time the Star has knocked it out of the park lately, and here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

The @dailystar on the money again. School gates chat all about free school meals vs MPs subsidised menu this morning… pic.twitter.com/opJpG3HrS9 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 23, 2020

I think I might start buying the Star — EniLorac 🇪🇺 #FBPE (@PointlessBrexit) October 22, 2020

The Daily Star still having a good pandemic.. pic.twitter.com/heHTunJVmI — Michael Walker (@michaeljswalker) October 22, 2020

The transformation of the Daily Star from a place to gawp at boobs into the leaders of the revolution is quite something pic.twitter.com/yvQAXyJ24t — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 22, 2020

arguably still gawping at boobs — joe (@mutablejoe) October 22, 2020

Fair play to the Daily Star; exactly the right reply to the govt. pic.twitter.com/mI04BmWOb5 — Neglectful Gardener: #BLM One Human Race, 1 Planet (@SimonPease1) October 23, 2020

£11 for steak! Be a shame if they choked on it. https://t.co/NrVOcjUsdV — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) October 22, 2020

To conclude …

Just the most extraordinary unforced error. Amazing to watch it play out, exactly as you would expect, all of it entirely preventable. https://t.co/7p2gCfWDrb — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 22, 2020

