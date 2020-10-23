Pat Sharp’s ‘Re-Run the Fun’ is surely the most bizarrely funny thing you’ll read this week

You’ll definitely know Pat Sharp but you might not know he’s written an autobiography (of sorts).

And it turns out you’ve been missing out, after journalist Anita Singh – @anitathetweeter – shared a few selected highlights on Twitter.

It’s called ‘My Life as Pat Sharp’ and it says on the cover it’s ‘based on an (un)true story’. So make the hell of this what you will …

It’s too late for this year’s Booker shortlist but Pat Sharp has written a book in which he inserts himself into history, Forrest Gump-style pic.twitter.com/6FqFWh3FHq — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) October 22, 2020

Pat Sharp and Diana pic.twitter.com/gLKTnx1zKA — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) October 22, 2020

Pat Sharp and Oasis v Blur pic.twitter.com/uhJeHRe6Xb — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) October 22, 2020

Pat Sharp and Oasis v Blur: the finale pic.twitter.com/Nlz8KH9vAY — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) October 22, 2020

Pat Sharp and Gary Barlow and Mick Hucknall (note to Gary and Mick’s lawyers: this did not actually happen) pic.twitter.com/UTXoQyH2NA — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) October 22, 2020

I’ll leave you with the fact that Pat has devoted an entire chapter to an imaginary (I think) party at Noel Edmonds’ house pic.twitter.com/UUIb1RsuMw — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) October 22, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I assumed this was going to look embarrassingly bad. Maybe I've had a bit too much to drink, but it looks brilliant — Dave Waddell (@FalsePositive6) October 22, 2020

Liquid gold this, pure Partridge 😍 — Liam Kennedy (@willpak72) October 22, 2020

This is amazing!! — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) October 23, 2020

It’s the celebrity memoir I never knew I wanted but now can’t imagine life without — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) October 23, 2020

This is… genius? — Nancy Durrant (@NancyDurrant) October 22, 2020

Thanks to the internet in general, I've no idea if this is real or not. — Nezza (@nezza) October 22, 2020

Someone had an urgent question.

Do you know if Pat Sharp narrates the audio book? Only I'm sorely tempted to chuck an Audible credit at this one — pole vaulting taliped (@willmill82) October 22, 2020

Narrated by Pat Sharp pic.twitter.com/h6xbXlI5kJ — Taffin (@i124nk8) October 22, 2020

And then – just to top it all off – this guy got involved.

Never too late Anita 👀🎉📚 https://t.co/uficT1KhMT — Pat Sharp (@patsharp) October 22, 2020

Just in case you were still wondering …

Perhaps I do need to make clear that he is joking. But he’s written a whole book of this stuff — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) October 22, 2020

