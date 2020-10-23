Pat Sharp’s ‘Re-Run the Fun’ is surely the most bizarrely funny thing you’ll read this week

You’ll definitely know Pat Sharp but you might not know he’s written an autobiography (of sorts).

And it turns out you’ve been missing out, after journalist Anita Singh – @anitathetweetershared a few selected highlights on Twitter.

It’s called ‘My Life as Pat Sharp’ and it says on the cover it’s ‘based on an (un)true story’. So make the hell of this what you will …

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Someone had an urgent question.

And then – just to top it all off – this guy got involved.

Just in case you were still wondering …

Source @anitathetweeter