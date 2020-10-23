This granny learning to use voice typing is both cute and hilarious

Patsy, an 88-year-old cancer survivor and grandma from Sherman Oaks, California, is quite the social media hit because of her Instagram and TikTok accounts, ably assisted by her granddaughter, Kristen.

In these difficult times, her open and friendly attitude and willingness to try things is a breath of fresh air, and her videos bring genuine joy to viewers.

Here’s what she thinks of Donald Trump.

@10secondswithgma

Can’t he just shut up and lay in a bed and quarantine like the clown he is… ##biden2020 ##firedup ##dumptrump2020

♬ original sound – Patsy

Well said. And here she is learning a new gesture she might choose to use on him.

@10secondswithgma

Classy ##grandma 👵🏼 ##grandparent ntsoftiktok ##TikTokGrandparents ##seniorstiktokin ##middlefinger ##justkidding

♬ Fuck You – Lily Allen

But the clip that seems to have got most traction for the third-age influencer is this one, showing how she fared trying out voice typing.

It’s both funny and charming.

@10secondswithgma

She’s been using it now for years like a pro. ##microphone ##ipadproblems ##ipadpro ##maculardegeneration ##grandma ##10secondswithgma ##gma

♬ original sound – Patsy

TikTok users loved it, and here are a couple of the things they said.

Here she is in yet another struggle with the mic.

@10secondswithgma

Imagine being born in 1932 when you had to dial an operator! ##10secondswithgma ##microphone ##seniorstiktokin ##grandma ##yoga ##technology

♬ original sound – Patsy

If you were wondering whether she stuck with it – she did.

Follow her on TikTok and Instagram for more of the fun.

READ MORE

This grandma had to be rescued after she posed on a throne-shaped iceberg and was washed out to sea

Source Patsy Image Screengrab, Screengrab