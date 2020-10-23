This granny learning to use voice typing is both cute and hilarious
Patsy, an 88-year-old cancer survivor and grandma from Sherman Oaks, California, is quite the social media hit because of her Instagram and TikTok accounts, ably assisted by her granddaughter, Kristen.
In these difficult times, her open and friendly attitude and willingness to try things is a breath of fresh air, and her videos bring genuine joy to viewers.
Here’s what she thinks of Donald Trump.
@10secondswithgma
Can’t he just shut up and lay in a bed and quarantine like the clown he is… ##biden2020 ##firedup ##dumptrump2020
Well said. And here she is learning a new gesture she might choose to use on him.
@10secondswithgma
Classy ##grandma 👵🏼 ##grandparent ntsoftiktok ##TikTokGrandparents ##seniorstiktokin ##middlefinger ##justkidding
But the clip that seems to have got most traction for the third-age influencer is this one, showing how she fared trying out voice typing.
It’s both funny and charming.
@10secondswithgma
She’s been using it now for years like a pro. ##microphone ##ipadproblems ##ipadpro ##maculardegeneration ##grandma ##10secondswithgma ##gma
TikTok users loved it, and here are a couple of the things they said.
Here she is in yet another struggle with the mic.
@10secondswithgma
Imagine being born in 1932 when you had to dial an operator! ##10secondswithgma ##microphone ##seniorstiktokin ##grandma ##yoga ##technology
If you were wondering whether she stuck with it – she did.
Follow her on TikTok and Instagram for more of the fun.
READ MORE
This grandma had to be rescued after she posed on a throne-shaped iceberg and was washed out to sea
Source Patsy Image Screengrab, Screengrab