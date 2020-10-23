Our 12 favourite wry reactions to the parade of horrors that is 2020

2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. So far, it’s given us wildfires, a deadly virus and pineapple Jaffa Cakes.

Is it any wonder people hate it?

Over on Twitter, people have been taking hilarious pot shots at the year, and these were the funniest we spotted.

1.

If 2020 was going outside to play pic.twitter.com/Jl69oE4r72 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 6, 2020

2.

literally how my brain is processing time this year pic.twitter.com/K23t0LxitD — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) October 12, 2020

3.

The best thing that's happened to me this year was my friend spraining his ankle halfway through our run, meaning I could stop running. — Luke McQueen (@MrLukeMcQueen) October 13, 2020

4.

If 2020 was a person it would be Judas. — ᏦᎪᏃᎬ (@SBuddha_Kaze) April 12, 2020

5.

Apple announced their new phones come without chargers and actually that seems about right for 2020. — Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) October 14, 2020

6.

2020: the unexpected item in the bagging area of years… — Jude D (@heyitsJudeD) October 15, 2020

7.

what this year has been like: covid-19, thousands dead, right wing rhetoric, rise of facism, emboldened racists, transphobia, global warming crisis what this year's xmas adverts will be like: 'well, it's been a little bit of a year, hasn't it? :)' — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) October 17, 2020

8.

me at the start of 2020 me at the end of 2020 pic.twitter.com/jlHLDXsur9 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 22, 2020

9.

Not only is my 2020 Bingo Card of Catastrophe full, it also spontaneously combusted and burned down Western civilisation. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) October 22, 2020

10.

The sooner we find the Revert To Factory Settings on 2020 the better. — SpookilyTwinkle 👻😷👻 (@SparkleyTwinkle) October 22, 2020

11.

2020: the year when we were told there was news about the moon and our reaction was to freeze in pure terror. — Rob Temple (@RobTemple101) October 22, 2020

12.

2020 now would be a good time to release crocodiles into the sewers and perhaps discover a deadly type of winter bee. Don't be shy unearthing ancient evils for Halloween. Just really seed some twists and extra danger for an action packed Christmas special and season finale. — Matthew Frighton (@MattHighton) October 21, 2020

Finally …

If 2020 was toilet paper pic.twitter.com/KVkynQpUt0 — INDU (@Induweerasingh1) October 16, 2020

But we all know that if 2020 were toilet roll, there wouldn’t be any left.

Image Benjamin Lizardo and Brian McGowan on Unsplash